Mo Salah and Jamie Carragher have enjoyed some back-and-forth on social media after the former posted a veiled photo amid the ongoing contract uncertainty.

On Monday afternoon, Salah knowingly posted a photo of himself, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk across social media from the draw against Man United with no caption.

It triggered a strong response from supporters who are tired of the contract sideshow that is threatening to derail the season.

On Sky Sports, Carragher offered his reaction and it turned into praise for Van Dijk, saying: “I would say Virgil van Dijk has come out of this whole situation as the captain of the club in a higher esteem for me.

“The way he has conducted himself, his performances on the pitch, the way he has led the team and the way he was [vs. United] as well, and he hasn’t got involved in too much.

“Rather than speak about Trent Alexander-Arnold or Mo Salah, I’d probably like to pay tribute to Van Dijk. He’s come across as a real statesman, the way he’s handled it.

“He’s been asked questions, he’s knocked it away. He’s here to win the league, he wants to do his upmost for Liverpool and fingers crossed he signs.

“I think the other two could maybe look at Van Dijk and take a leaf out of his book.”

Salah was listening and he made sure Carragher knew it by responding to the clip on X with the caption: “I’m starting to think you’re obsessed with me,” with a winking face emoji.

In good humour, Carragher sent a message back: “I’ve always been obsessed with you @MoSalah hopefully that obsession will continue next season.”

Liverpool’s former defender stressed that he was answering as “diplomatically as I possibly can, I think ‘I’m not going to criticise Mo Salah or Trent, I’m going to rave about Van Dijk’ – and I get in all kinds of trouble again.”

"I mean, I have got a Mo Salah obsession" ?@Carra23 shares his response after that cryptic tweet ? pic.twitter.com/GeHotOE1d7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 6, 2025

Salah and Carragher have traded words previously but this exchange, as light-hearted as it turned out to be, was another example of how the contract situation is becoming worrisome.

It is tiresome and it feels inevitable that it will blow back on the entire team if not resolved.