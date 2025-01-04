Mohamed Salah has brilliantly outlined his leadership skills by explaining his need to “improve” those around him at Liverpool.

The Reds’ legendary No.11 is enjoying arguably his best-ever season, already bagging 20 goals and 17 assists in all competitions.

Now 32, Salah is one of the senior players at Anfield, so there is a need for him to lead by example and ensure he sets incredible standards.

Speaking to Sky Sports before Sunday’s clash with Man United, Salah spoke superbly about his new-found need to improve his teammates and put his experience to good use.

“Last summer, I said I need to improve the guys next to me,” Salah explained.

“All of them now are very young – Lucho, Darwin, Cody, Harvey, Dom – so I need to help them improve because this is part of football.

“You give experience to the young players and help them improve and be better players.

“Hopefully, they can learn from that. You can’t win the Premier League alone, you cannot win anything alone. So, other players need to improve as well.

“I think I am talking to the guys more than before. I am trying to understand their emotions because this is a really big part of the game.

“I talk to them almost every day and some players’ heads are all over the place, so I am trying to help because when they are calm, they can play well and express themselves, and help the team win trophies.”

Salah now doing the ‘extra things’

Salah also went into a little more depth about his change in character at Liverpool, saying that he is now more of a talker than before.

“I used by lead by example, you’d see me working in the gym, which I still do. Arrive here first and leave last,” he added.

“Now I’m doing extra things like give my experience to the younger players if they want it, because I’m not going to push someone to learn if he doesn’t want to.

“But I’m always saying ‘if you want to speak I’m here’.”

This all perfectly illustrates what a special footballer Salah is, not only possessing world-class quality but also an elite mentality.

He is a player who demands the very best from himself and his teammates, but these comments also show what a kind colleague he is, always looking out for others.

There is a reason why Salah is still at such an incredible level at the age of 32, with this approach to the game a key reason for it.

He wants this Premier League title as much as anyone this season – here’s hoping he can sign that new deal and win many more trophies for Liverpool.