With Liverpool halfway through their Premier League campaign, who have been Arne Slot‘s best and worst performers? We’ve given every player a rating out of 10.

Slot has made a superb start to life at Anfield, guiding his side to the top of the Premier League and winning every Champions League game.

While Sunday’s 2-2 draw at home to Man United – which officially marked the season’s halfway point – was disappointing, this has still been a campaign to treasure so far, with many players standing out.

At this midway stage, we’ve given each Liverpool player a score for their performance in 2024/25 so far – do you agree?

(Note: only players with five or more appearances in all competitions are included – that rules out Federico Chiesa, Tyler Morton and Trey Nyoni!)

Alisson – 8

Appearances (all comps): 14

Clean sheets: 7

Minutes played: 1,249

Injuries have prevented Alisson from consistently being able to showcase his brilliance this season, but he has been typically dependable when fit.

He is going to be a huge figure for Liverpool in this title race, no doubt being called into action at some big moments.

Caoimhin Kelleher – 8

Appearances: 13

Clean sheets: 6

Minutes played: 1,170

There was concern about Alisson‘s lengthy absence in the autumn but Caoimhin Kelleher was superb in his place.

The Irishman was influential over a sustained period, making superb saves and denying Kylian Mbappe from the penalty spot at home to Real Madrid.

That costly late mistake at Newcastle prevents Kelleher from getting a higher score.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8

Appearances: 24

Goals: 1

Assists: 5

Minutes played: 1,857

Forget that awful performance against United – Trent Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed an excellent half-season.

Liverpool’s vice-captain has defended more resolutely than in the past, aided by Slot using him more cautiously, and some of his passing has been stunning.

Let’s just hope the Real Madrid speculation doesn’t start seeing his form dip further.

Conor Bradley – 7

Appearances: 13

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

Minutes played: 515

Conor Bradley hasn’t been without injury problems this season, stunting his progress after a breakthrough 2023/24 campaign.

Still, that inch-perfect tackle on Mbappe was one the Liverpool moments of the season so far, and he has been solid overall.

Ibrahima Konate – 8

Appearances: 19

Goals: 2

Assists: 1

Minutes played: 1,514

There was a point earlier in the season when Ibrahima Konate was playing as well as Virgil van Dijk if not better, which sums up how good he was.

A perfect foil for his captain, the 25-year-old was magnificent before a knee injury stopped him in his tracks, proving to be colossal in the 2-2 draw at Arsenal.

Having him back feels massive.

Virgil van Dijk – 9

Appearances: 25

Goals: 2

Assists: 1

Minutes played: 2,250

Van Dijk was always going to have to be exceptional for Liverpool to have a chance of winning the title, and he’s been exactly that so far.

The Reds skipper has been near-perfect at the heart of the defence, starting every league game and winning 2.9 aerial duels per match – the most of any Liverpool player.

Van Dijk really can now claim to be one of the greatest centre-backs in history, especially if he leads Liverpool to glory this season.

Joe Gomez – 8

Appearances: 16

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Minutes played: 863

Joe Gomez came close to leaving Liverpool last summer, but Slot will be delighted that he stayed put.

Generally back in his preferred centre-back role, the Englishman has performed immaculately overall, even though there has been the odd sticky game, such as away to Newcastle.

His current injury is a cruel blow after some great form.

Jarell Quansah – 6

Appearances: 9

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Minutes played: 497

Like Bradley, Jarell Quansah hasn’t managed to kick on this season, struggling more than his fellow young teammate.

Having been hooked at half-time on the opening weekend at Ipswich, the 21-year-old has had to accept that he is fourth-choice centre-back this season.

When he has played, he hasn’t looked as assured as last term, but he is still a player learning his trade.

Andy Robertson – 6

Appearances: 25

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

Minutes played: 1,762

If one of this current crop of Liverpool legends has looked past his best this season, it’s Andy Robertson.

The 30-year-old has started to creak defensively, making errors for goals and being sent off at home to Fulham.

That’s not to say that Robertson hasn’t enjoyed good games – he was superb against Aston Villa, for example – but a new left-back needs to be looked at in the summer.

Kostas Tsimikas – 7

Appearances: 14

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

Minutes played: 639

There have been times this season when Kostas Tsimikas has looked a better option than Robertson.

He has assisted once in the Champions League and defended reliably, providing more energy down the left flank too.

That said, the Greek has been far from perfect, with a terrible start away to AC Milan allowing the hosts to take the lead.

Ryan Gravenberch – 9

Appearances: 25

Goals: 0

Assists: 2

Minutes played: 2,191

Who else saw this coming from Ryan Gravenberch?

Having looked like a squad player in the summer, Slot has turned the Dutchman into one of the best midfielders in Europe.

Gravenberch has been a revelation in a deep-lying role, combining effortless class and dexterity in possession with pace and physicality.

He has started every game in the league and Europe and is now an indispensable figure.

Alexis Mac Allister – 9

Appearances: 26

Goals: 3

Assists: 3

Minutes played: 1,897

Alexis Mac Allister has been every bit as good as Gravenberch, which is high praise.

Barring a spell around an injury in October when he looked off the pace, the Argentine has been a joy to watch, dictating matches with ease.

Mac Allister is also a tenacious presence out of possession, with no Reds player averaging more tackles per game in the league (three).

A world-class footballer.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 8

Appearances: 24

Goals: 3

Assists: 4

Minutes played: 1,583

If Liverpool fans needed a reminder of the importance of Dominik Szoboszlai, his presence was sorely missed against United.

The Reds’ No. 8 has some flaws, especially in the final third, but he has provided relentless running and tactical acumen all season long.

Szoboszlai is Liverpool’s strongest option in the No. 10 role but needs to improve upon his tally of two league goals this season.

Curtis Jones – 8

Appearances: 23

Goals: 3

Assists: 5

Minutes played: 1,304

This was a season that Curtis Jones needed to find another gear and he has delivered impressively.

Granted, there are still some performances where you are left wanting more, but he has been hardworking, press-resistant and improved in front of goal, scoring three times in the league.

Jones even scored on his England debut for good measure, being named Man of the Match.

Wataru Endo – 7

Appearances: 13

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Minutes played: 294

It was clear that Wataru Endo would play a squad role this season, but he has been as professional as ever when called upon.

Only 294 minutes have come his way, but he is a great option to have when it comes to helping see out a game – as well as shining as an inverted centre-back in the Carabao Cup win at Southampton.

Harvey Elliott – 6

Appearances: 9

Goals: 1

Assists: 0

Minutes played: 147

This has been a frustrating campaign for Elliott, with injuries seeing him fall down the midfield pecking order.

He has done well in his brief time on the pitch, but he will know that further gears need to be found if he wants to become a regular starter.

Mohamed Salah – 10

Appearances: 27

Goals: 21

Assists: 17

Minutes played: 2,240

What we have seen from Mohamed Salah since August is one of the great half-seasons by any Premier League player.

The 32-year-old has been remarkable, scoring 21 goals and getting 17 assists in all competitions, and he wants this league title as much as anyone.

There is no better player in the world on current form and Salah is cruising towards the PFA Player of the Year award – if not the next Ballon d’Or!

Cody Gakpo – 9

Appearances: 28

Goals: 12

Assists: 4

Minutes played: 1,510

If Gravenberch has been Liverpool’s biggest revelation since August, Cody Gakpo may be in second place.

The 25-year-old has flourished on the left wing, scoring 12 goals in total, some of which have been hugely important in front of the Kop.

On current form, it is impossible to see Gakpo being left out of Liverpool’s strongest XI for a big game.

Luis Diaz – 8

Appearances: 25

Goals: 12

Assists: 3

Minutes played: 1,600

Some Liverpool fans would have accepted Luis Diaz leaving last summer, but he has proved his doubters wrong, scoring 12 times to match Gakpo.

The forward has shone both on the left wing and in a central role, with a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen the high point.

Few would have predicted him being preferred to Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez leading the line.

Diogo Jota – 7

Appearances: 16

Goals: 6

Assists: 2

Minutes played: 786

As is frustratingly often the case with Jota, injuries have prevented him from fully firing this season.

The Portuguese has continued to look like Liverpool’s most crisp finisher, however, with six goals in 16 games so far – of which nine have been starts.

A clutch player who seems to deliver at key moments, Jota has a major role to play until May – if he can avoid injury.

Darwin Nunez – 5

Appearances: 24

Goals: 4

Assists: 3

Minutes played: 1,259

Nunez has been Liverpool’s most disappointing player, even though he remains such a popular figure with the Anfield crowd.

Now in his third season with the Reds, he remains an erratic finisher, but more frustrating is a continued lack of linkup play and unpredictable decision-making.

Nunez has had good moments and always gives his all, but four goals in 24 appearances is disappointing and a summer exit doesn’t feel impossible.