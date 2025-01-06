➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE

Perfect 10 for Mo Salah! – Liverpool player ratings for first half of 2024/25

Picture of Henry Jackson

Henry Jackson

With Liverpool halfway through their Premier League campaign, who have been Arne Slot‘s best and worst performers? We’ve given every player a rating out of 10.

Slot has made a superb start to life at Anfield, guiding his side to the top of the Premier League and winning every Champions League game.

While Sunday’s 2-2 draw at home to Man United – which officially marked the season’s halfway point – was disappointing, this has still been a campaign to treasure so far, with many players standing out.

At this midway stage, we’ve given each Liverpool player a score for their performance in 2024/25 so far – do you agree?

(Note: only players with five or more appearances in all competitions are included – that rules out Federico Chiesa, Tyler Morton and Trey Nyoni!)

 

Alisson – 8

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 29, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates after the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. Liverpool won 5-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Appearances (all comps): 14
Clean sheets: 7
Minutes played: 1,249

Injuries have prevented Alisson from consistently being able to showcase his brilliance this season, but he has been typically dependable when fit.

He is going to be a huge figure for Liverpool in this title race, no doubt being called into action at some big moments.

 

Caoimhin Kelleher – 8

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 27, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher celebrates after saving a penalty from Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Appearances: 13
Clean sheets: 6
Minutes played: 1,170

There was concern about Alisson‘s lengthy absence in the autumn but Caoimhin Kelleher was superb in his place.

The Irishman was influential over a sustained period, making superb saves and denying Kylian Mbappe from the penalty spot at home to Real Madrid.

That costly late mistake at Newcastle prevents Kelleher from getting a higher score.

 

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 29, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Appearances: 24
Goals: 1
Assists: 5
Minutes played: 1,857

Forget that awful performance against United – Trent Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed an excellent half-season.

Liverpool’s vice-captain has defended more resolutely than in the past, aided by Slot using him more cautiously, and some of his passing has been stunning.

Let’s just hope the Real Madrid speculation doesn’t start seeing his form dip further.

 

Conor Bradley – 7

2YP00AX Liverpool's Conor Bradley (bottom) tackles Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the UEFA Champions League, league stage match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Wednesday November 27, 2024. (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Appearances: 13
Goals: 0
Assists: 1
Minutes played: 515

Conor Bradley hasn’t been without injury problems this season, stunting his progress after a breakthrough 2023/24 campaign.

Still, that inch-perfect tackle on Mbappe was one the Liverpool moments of the season so far, and he has been solid overall.

 

Ibrahima Konate – 8

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, September 17, 2024: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté (C) celebrates with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) after scoring his side's first equalising goal with a header during the UEFA Champions League game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. Liverpool won 3-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Appearances: 19
Goals: 2
Assists: 1
Minutes played: 1,514

There was a point earlier in the season when Ibrahima Konate was playing as well as Virgil van Dijk if not better, which sums up how good he was.

A perfect foil for his captain, the 25-year-old was magnificent before a knee injury stopped him in his tracks, proving to be colossal in the 2-2 draw at Arsenal.

Having him back feels massive.

 

Virgil van Dijk – 9

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk following the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday December 1, 2024.

Appearances: 25
Goals: 2
Assists: 1
Minutes played: 2,250

Van Dijk was always going to have to be exceptional for Liverpool to have a chance of winning the title, and he’s been exactly that so far.

The Reds skipper has been near-perfect at the heart of the defence, starting every league game and winning 2.9 aerial duels per match – the most of any Liverpool player.

Van Dijk really can now claim to be one of the greatest centre-backs in history, especially if he leads Liverpool to glory this season.

 

Joe Gomez – 8

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 30, 2024: Liverpool's Joe Gomez during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Appearances: 16
Goals: 0
Assists: 0
Minutes played: 863

Joe Gomez came close to leaving Liverpool last summer, but Slot will be delighted that he stayed put.

Generally back in his preferred centre-back role, the Englishman has performed immaculately overall, even though there has been the odd sticky game, such as away to Newcastle.

His current injury is a cruel blow after some great form.

 

Jarell Quansah – 6

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 1, 2024: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah (L) challenges Manchester City's Jérémy Doku during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Appearances: 9
Goals: 0
Assists: 0
Minutes played: 497

Like Bradley, Jarell Quansah hasn’t managed to kick on this season, struggling more than his fellow young teammate.

Having been hooked at half-time on the opening weekend at Ipswich, the 21-year-old has had to accept that he is fourth-choice centre-back this season.

When he has played, he hasn’t looked as assured as last term, but he is still a player learning his trade.

 

Andy Robertson – 6

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 14, 2024: Liverpool's Andy Robertson walks off after being shown a red card and sent off during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Appearances: 25
Goals: 0
Assists: 1
Minutes played: 1,762

If one of this current crop of Liverpool legends has looked past his best this season, it’s Andy Robertson.

The 30-year-old has started to creak defensively, making errors for goals and being sent off at home to Fulham.

That’s not to say that Robertson hasn’t enjoyed good games – he was superb against Aston Villa, for example – but a new left-back needs to be looked at in the summer.

 

Kostas Tsimikas – 7

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 2, 2024: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas applauds the supporters during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Appearances: 14
Goals: 0
Assists: 1
Minutes played: 639

There have been times this season when Kostas Tsimikas has looked a better option than Robertson.

He has assisted once in the Champions League and defended reliably, providing more energy down the left flank too.

That said, the Greek has been far from perfect, with a terrible start away to AC Milan allowing the hosts to take the lead.

 

Ryan Gravenberch – 9

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 24, 2024: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. Liverpool won 3-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Appearances: 25
Goals: 0
Assists: 2
Minutes played: 2,191

Who else saw this coming from Ryan Gravenberch?

Having looked like a squad player in the summer, Slot has turned the Dutchman into one of the best midfielders in Europe.

Gravenberch has been a revelation in a deep-lying role, combining effortless class and dexterity in possession with pace and physicality.

He has started every game in the league and Europe and is now an indispensable figure.

 

Alexis Mac Allister – 9

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 27, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Appearances: 26
Goals: 3
Assists: 3
Minutes played: 1,897

Alexis Mac Allister has been every bit as good as Gravenberch, which is high praise.

Barring a spell around an injury in October when he looked off the pace, the Argentine has been a joy to watch, dictating matches with ease.

Mac Allister is also a tenacious presence out of possession, with no Reds player averaging more tackles per game in the league (three).

A world-class footballer.

 

Dominik Szoboszlai – 8

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 22, 2024: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Appearances: 24
Goals: 3
Assists: 4
Minutes played: 1,583

If Liverpool fans needed a reminder of the importance of Dominik Szoboszlai, his presence was sorely missed against United.

The Reds’ No. 8 has some flaws, especially in the final third, but he has provided relentless running and tactical acumen all season long.

Szoboszlai is Liverpool’s strongest option in the No. 10 role but needs to improve upon his tally of two league goals this season.

 

Curtis Jones – 8

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 14, 2024: Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Appearances: 23
Goals: 3
Assists: 5
Minutes played: 1,304

This was a season that Curtis Jones needed to find another gear and he has delivered impressively.

Granted, there are still some performances where you are left wanting more, but he has been hardworking, press-resistant and improved in front of goal, scoring three times in the league.

Jones even scored on his England debut for good measure, being named Man of the Match.

 

Wataru Endo – 7

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 17, 2024: Liverpool's Wataru Endo applauds the supporters after the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Appearances: 13
Goals: 0
Assists: 0
Minutes played: 294

It was clear that Wataru Endo would play a squad role this season, but he has been as professional as ever when called upon.

Only 294 minutes have come his way, but he is a great option to have when it comes to helping see out a game – as well as shining as an inverted centre-back in the Carabao Cup win at Southampton.

 

Harvey Elliott – 6

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 17, 2024: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Appearances: 9
Goals: 1
Assists: 0
Minutes played: 147

This has been a frustrating campaign for Elliott, with injuries seeing him fall down the midfield pecking order.

He has done well in his brief time on the pitch, but he will know that further gears need to be found if he wants to become a regular starter.

 

Mohamed Salah – 10

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 5, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Appearances: 27
Goals: 21
Assists: 17
Minutes played: 2,240

What we have seen from Mohamed Salah since August is one of the great half-seasons by any Premier League player.

The 32-year-old has been remarkable, scoring 21 goals and getting 17 assists in all competitions, and he wants this league title as much as anyone.

There is no better player in the world on current form and Salah is cruising towards the PFA Player of the Year award – if not the next Ballon d’Or!

 

Cody Gakpo – 9

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 5, 2025: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Appearances: 28
Goals: 12
Assists: 4
Minutes played: 1,510

If Gravenberch has been Liverpool’s biggest revelation since August, Cody Gakpo may be in second place.

The 25-year-old has flourished on the left wing, scoring 12 goals in total, some of which have been hugely important in front of the Kop.

On current form, it is impossible to see Gakpo being left out of Liverpool’s strongest XI for a big game.

 

Luis Diaz – 8

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 22, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the first goal with a diving header during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Appearances: 25
Goals: 12
Assists: 3
Minutes played: 1,600

Some Liverpool fans would have accepted Luis Diaz leaving last summer, but he has proved his doubters wrong, scoring 12 times to match Gakpo.

The forward has shone both on the left wing and in a central role, with a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen the high point.

Few would have predicted him being preferred to Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez leading the line.

 

Diogo Jota – 7

2YX8FA7 Liverpool's Diogo Jota, left, celebrates with Liverpool's Darwin Nunez after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Appearances: 16
Goals: 6
Assists: 2
Minutes played: 786

As is frustratingly often the case with Jota, injuries have prevented him from fully firing this season.

The Portuguese has continued to look like Liverpool’s most crisp finisher, however, with six goals in 16 games so far – of which nine have been starts.

A clutch player who seems to deliver at key moments, Jota has a major role to play until May – if he can avoid injury.

 

Darwin Nunez – 5

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 9, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Appearances: 24
Goals: 4
Assists: 3
Minutes played: 1,259

Nunez has been Liverpool’s most disappointing player, even though he remains such a popular figure with the Anfield crowd.

Now in his third season with the Reds, he remains an erratic finisher, but more frustrating is a continued lack of linkup play and unpredictable decision-making.

Nunez has had good moments and always gives his all, but four goals in 24 appearances is disappointing and a summer exit doesn’t feel impossible.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025