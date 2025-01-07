Arne Slot has addressed potential January signings at Liverpool, with some key pre-Tottenham team news also emerging.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Speaking to the media ahead of the Reds’ trip to Tottenham in the League Cup, Slot gave a frank assessment of the transfer situation, saying he doesn’t expect new signings this month.

“It would be a bit weird if I said during the summer break that we’re very happy with the team and then I told you something completely different now,” Slot said.

“But you always look at the market, this club has always looked at the market, we did this with the goalkeeper (Giorgi Mamardashvili) who we don’t even have at the moment.

“If there’s a chance in the market then this club always tries to bring that chance in, but the team is in a good place.

“Unfortunately Joe Gomez is injured, that means we go from four centre-backs back to three. But he will be back in a few weeks.”

It’s fair to say it would be a surprise if we saw a new face in Slot’s squad come the beginning of February, but it’s not impossible.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool could have a run at Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez after the Cherries confirmed the signing of Julio Soler from Lanus. He could be a great option!

Slot has defended Trent Alexander-Arnold, but says he’s been shown what “he has to improve.” A big response is needed from him

The boss has also been coy about starts for Diogo Jota and Conor Bradley tomorrow night – would you start them both?

Liverpool “looked into” signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams last summer – Mikel Arteta wants him in this window

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez hasn’t ruled out a reunion with Slot, saying he could “absolutely” see it happening in his career (FOX Sports Mexico)

More from This Is Anfield

Joanna Durkan has taken a look at Liverpool’s potential starting XI away to Spurs, with Alexander-Arnold likely to retain his place at right-back:

“Despite the wishes of many, Trent Alexander-Arnold could well be retained as Bradley only returned from a six-week layoff on Sunday, and it may prove too early to start. “Jarell Quansah can help Ibrahima Konate ease back into the side by taking his place, while Kostas Tsimikas has earned his chance in light of Andy Robertson‘s recent struggles. “An unchanged midfield is not out of the question as Szoboszlai continues to struggle with illness, while Jota is surely fit to make his first start since October.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly among the clubs considering a loan move for Man United forward Marcus Rashford this month. He looks finished at Old Trafford! (David Ornstein, The Athletic)

Tottenham have exercised the option to extend Son Heung-min‘s contract by a year, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2026

The next 24 hours are said to be key regarding the futures of Sean Dyche and Julen Lopetegui, with Graham Potter in talks with both Everton and West Ham (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2022, Cody Gakpo made his Liverpool debut, coming in a 2-2 draw at home to Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

The Dutchman has gone on to score 35 goals in 107 appearances for the Reds to date, also chipping in with 12 assists.

After a slow start to life at Liverpool, Gakpo is now flourishing as one of the best wide players in the Premier League, netting 12 times this season.

At 25 years of age, there is still hopefully so much more to come from him.