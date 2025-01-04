As Liverpool prepare to face Man United this weekend, a remarkable penalty statistic has emerged that works against the Reds.

Arne Slot‘s side are resounding favourites going into Sunday’s Premier League clash at Anfield, in a huge game for both teams.

United are not to be taken for granted, despite their struggles this season, with results in the fixture often proving to be unpredictable.

There may be an opinion from some rival supporters that Liverpool are given preferential treatment by referees at Anfield, but a crazy statistic suggests otherwise.

According to LFC statistician Ged Rea, the Reds haven’t been awarded a single penalty at home to United in the Premier League for 25 years, dating back to May 1999.

In that game, Jamie Redknapp buried a spot-kick in front of the Kop to reduce Liverpool’s rivals’ lead to 2-1, before Paul Ince dramatically equalised late on.

That’s a total of 25 league meetings at Anfield without a penalty for the hosts, which seems scarcely believable.

Liverpool did at least earn a spot-kick at home to United in the Europa League back in 2016, with Daniel Sturridge finishing coolly en route to Jurgen Klopp‘s side progressing to the quarter-finals.

Even the Red Devils have earned more league penalties at Anfield in the league in that time, with Denis Irwin scoring in the same game as Redknapp late in the 1998/99 campaign.

Robin van Persie also found the net from the spot back in 2012/13, on a day that saw Alex Ferguson’s side win 2-1 at Anfield.

Rafael da Silva cancelled out Steven Gerrard‘s opener, before the Dutchman sealed all three points for the visitors with just nine minutes remaining.

To only have three penalties in a quarter of a century of Anfield league meetings between Liverpool and United is remarkable, especially given the feisty nature of the games.

It certainly dispels any notion that the Reds are favoured at home on these occasions, and it would be nice to see a change this weekend!

Plenty of United fans are unhappy with the appointment of the supposedly “attention-hungry” Michael Oliver as referee on Sunday – could he be the man to end this long run without a penalty?