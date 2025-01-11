➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 11, 2025: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Accrington Stanley FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold delivers “captain’s performance” after ‘bouncing back’

Liverpool fans showed their appreciation to Trent Alexander-Arnold after his performance against Accrington Stanley, following his nightmare display last time out at Anfield.

What a difference a week makes!

Last Sunday, Alexander-Arnold had a stinker against Man United, lacking both focus and quality to see widespread criticism come his way.

After a promising cameo at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup in midweek, the 26-year-old was a standout performer in Liverpool’s 4-0 win on Saturday.

Alexander-Arnold’s stunning strike gave the Reds a 2-0 lead, and he received a warm ovation when he was replaced in the second half.

These Liverpool fans hailed his performance on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments, not least the manner in which he bounced back.

 

“Great applause for Trent. Good to see well done lads.”

Jason Coffey in the This is Anfield comments

“Good to see TAA get a goal with all the noise.”

Tom in Liverpool in the This is Anfield comments

It was nice to see Alexander-Arnold and the fans connect when he was substituted, with the player clearly appreciating the support for him.

Liverpool’s vice-captain is going through a tricky period off the field, with his future still undecided, but his performance was excellent.

Alexander-Arnold’s goal was the moment of the match, but his class on the ball also stood out, and his attitude could not be questioned like it was last weekend.

Now, it’s a case of taking this display to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night in what will be a far greater test.

