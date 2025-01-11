Liverpool fans showed their appreciation to Trent Alexander-Arnold after his performance against Accrington Stanley, following his nightmare display last time out at Anfield.

What a difference a week makes!

Last Sunday, Alexander-Arnold had a stinker against Man United, lacking both focus and quality to see widespread criticism come his way.

After a promising cameo at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup in midweek, the 26-year-old was a standout performer in Liverpool’s 4-0 win on Saturday.

Alexander-Arnold’s stunning strike gave the Reds a 2-0 lead, and he received a warm ovation when he was replaced in the second half.

These Liverpool fans hailed his performance on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments, not least the manner in which he bounced back.

Credit to TAA for how he’s bounced back from his disappointment against United last week. Just six days ago, his head seemed all over the place & clearly impacting his football. Now, two encouraging displays & a spectacular goal later, last Sunday feels like a distant memory. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacD) January 11, 2025

The Trent screamer is followed by the Kop singing his name. Trent responds with a thumbs up — who says he doesnt acknowledge the fans? Love it ??#LFC pic.twitter.com/afwHMF9tib — Asim (@asim_lfc) January 11, 2025

“Great applause for Trent. Good to see well done lads.” – Jason Coffey in the This is Anfield comments

Loved Trent’s attitude today been brilliant on the ball — . (@disgame23) January 11, 2025

I gave him shit for his attitude and performance against United but Trent looks fully switched on and committed here. A proper captains performance leading by example #LIVACC — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) January 11, 2025

Trent has been outstanding in this first half, deserved that goal. A brilliant response. #LFC — LFC_Shammaa (@LFCShammaa) January 11, 2025

Thought Trent was really good today. Night and day compared to last weekend, in terms of attitude. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 11, 2025

“Good to see TAA get a goal with all the noise.” – Tom in Liverpool in the This is Anfield comments

Trent’s reaction to the Kop chanting his song after his goal… clearly appreciates the support with everything being said online — Courtney Neary (@Courtney_Neary) January 11, 2025

That strike from Trent was 30% technique and 70% “let’s shut some people up” pic.twitter.com/5rOOVNq3yx — George Scaife (@Scaife51) January 11, 2025

Trent smiling, brother you cannot leave this club ??? — ?? (@aman66ii) January 11, 2025

It was nice to see Alexander-Arnold and the fans connect when he was substituted, with the player clearly appreciating the support for him.

Liverpool’s vice-captain is going through a tricky period off the field, with his future still undecided, but his performance was excellent.

Alexander-Arnold’s goal was the moment of the match, but his class on the ball also stood out, and his attitude could not be questioned like it was last weekend.

Now, it’s a case of taking this display to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night in what will be a far greater test.