Liverpool’s FA Cup adventure started with a nostalgic feel and a comfortable win; no Ian Rush or glasses of milk in sight but a rotated team, plenty of youngsters and a 4-0 win over Accrington.

Liverpool 4-0 Accrington Stanley

FA Cup 3rd Round | Anfield

January 11, 2025

Goals: Jota 29′, Alexander-Arnold 45′, Danns 76′, Chiesa 90′

One winger with a future, one without?

Rio Ngumoha was the sole starter from outside the usual first-team group, with Arne Slot entrusting the 16-year-old winger with a senior debut, a full debut and an Anfield FA Cup debut all in one.

The reasons for inclusion were quickly apparent, with the youngster happy to run with the ball at his feet, committing defenders and showing a rapid change of direction in possession.

Obviously a few traits of youth were in evidence – a couple of rash challenges, a propensity to hold the ball for an hour or two at a time when a quick pass was better – but it was an intriguing and exciting first outing for the teen, who clearly has a big future ahead if progression in his game continues.

He faded second half but a really good 71 minutes of action shows there’s more to come.

At the other end of the scale when it came to the lineup though was another winger: no start, again, for Federico Chiesa.

Clearly Slot and the coaches need to be wary to an extent over his game time after minimal involvement and fitness issues this term, but it was a big surprise to see him left as sub against a fourth-tier team.

In fairness, Chiesa had an impactful second half, creating a few chances for himself and others, showing a willingness to run plenty – and late on struck the post with one shot and buried a long-ranger with another.

Even so, he’s already been linked with a move away – so let’s see what it leads to.

Minutes managed ahead of one of the games of the year

Rewind five months and not too many would have picked out Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool on a midweek January evening as a defining match of the Premier League season, but here we are.

The Reds are top but the other Reds are also one of the challengers; other than Arsenal‘s goal difference this would be first visiting second.

As such, Slot understandably left several players out entirely, the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah nowhere to be seen.

There was an element of managing game time with Dominik Szoboszlai – without a start since before Christmas – playing the first 45, Trent Alexander-Arnold playing an hour and both Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota getting a much-needed chunk of game time in attack.

We can of course expect the lineup to revert in midweek, but it’s vital that the next players in line – first off the bench or options for rotation – get rhythm and game time and are able to impact when called upon.

Which youngsters impressed

Youngsters is a bit subjective here, given we had 22-year-old Tyler Morton and 16-year-old Ngumoha basically filling the same role as second-string options.

But still, those who are somewhere between academy and Slot regulars had a mixed old day.

Morton himself was tidy, neat, generally decent, but again didn’t really have much chance to show himself of a particularly elite technical level.

Jarell Quansah, meanwhile, was probably more proactive about being impactful moving out of defence, though did get caught on the ball a few times.

Defensively he didn’t have much to deal with but it was a much-needed 90 for him.

As above, Ngumoha played well first half, then off the bench it was quiet and comfortable for James McConnell and Trey Nyoni.

Other than Morton who simply looks to have his route to regular action blocked, the rest can all be fairly pleased with another step forward for them and they’ve done themselves no harm at all.

Jayden Danns – next season’s supersub?

Off the bench, immediately energetic, very quickly on the scoresheet.

There’s something of a throwback about Jayden Danns at times, but he’s also a clever and electric attacker with forward-thinking movement and, clearly, a real eye for goal.

The youngster started and finished the move for 3-0, turning well in the middle third and pushing the ball on, but following the move into the penalty box and absolutely rattling in his finish, confident as ever for his third senior goal for the Reds.

Incidentally they’ve all come in the FA Cup – the first Liverpool player to do that since Jason McAteer in 1996.

This term we’ve plenty of attackers and Danns has been injured early on too, but no doubt there will be a reshuffle of sorts in the front line this summer – contract issues have to be resolved and interest from elsewhere will continue to crop up.

But, perhaps, there will also result in a more regular spot for what will then be a 19-year-old Danns.

Maybe not every match, maybe nothing more than the sixth choice in the front three, but still a place for a really promising young player as an impact sub, a goal-getter when we need one and another potential player for the future.

He certainly hasn’t let the club down so far when called upon.

Everything to play for if rhythm returns

There’s no doubt that the first team had a bit of a dip in the last two outings against Manchester United and Spurs, but tiredness, weather conditions, tricky opponents and the relentless fixture run would all have had something to do with that.

And, despite a draw and a defeat, we’re still in every competition, still on course to play every match we possibly can, still top domestically and in Europe.

Therefore, this weekend off should be a bonus for most – if they bounce back and start sharply and positively against Nottingham Forest.

That game has lots of significance now but there’s no reason for anything other than to think we can go all-in and find top form again – and just maybe our FA Cup run will continue for quite some time yet too.