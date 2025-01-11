Liverpool 4-0 Accrington Stanley: Player Ratings

It was a day to celebrate the depth of Liverpool’s squad as 16 different players were used in a 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley that seals a place in the FA Cup fourth round.

Liverpool 4-0 Accrington Stanley

FA Cup Third Round | Anfield

January 11, 2025

Goals: Jota 29′, Alexander-Arnold 45′, Danns 76′, Chiesa 90′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 7 (out of 10)

A relatively quiet afternoon for the Irishman, who cleared the danger when it was needed.

He does get the award for the slowest dribble out of the penalty box, though, trying to tempt the press!

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8 (Man of the Match)

This was not a game you would have expected the vice-captain to start a few weeks ago but you could sense he enjoyed the freedom the fixture allowed as he pushed into the midfield.

Was the key cog in the recycling of possession, delivered an inch-perfect through ball for the opener and then scored a brilliant goal himself from outside the box. The response Anfield needed.

Jarell Quansah – 7

Quansah was certainly more assured of himself than he was in midweek, which you can argue the level of opposition assisted with.

Still, he looked comfortable with the ball at his feet and when pressure was applied – a game that will do his confidence a world of good.

Wataru Endo – 8

As he did in midweek, Endo was needed at centre-back and more often than not swept up nicely when the visitors progressed beyond the halfway line – which happened more in the second 45.

Not afraid to let fly on long diagonal balls to Harvey Elliott, although not all were accurate, but it was his straight balls through the middle of the pitch that caught the eye – his inner midfielder shining through.

Kostas Tsimikas – 8

A match where he effectively combined defence and attack, winning the most tackles (four), most duels (eight) and setting up the most chances (four) across both teams, as per FotMob.

For the first time this season he has completed 90 minutes in back-to-back games, which we know from previous experience he gets better the longer he is in the side.

Tyler Morton – 7

A timely return from an ankle injury for his third start of the season, he lost just one of the five duels he contested during his 60 minutes on the pitch – only one Red had more at that juncture.

Opted to take a couple of long-range strikes when the better option was to pass.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

The Hungarian was always to start this match after recovering from illness having sat out the last three matches and he was given the license to attack as a No. 10.

Had plenty of energy, as you’d expect, and showed the necessary composure to set the first goal in motion before notching one his easiest assists by laying the ball off to his right-back.

Withdrawn at halftime with a starting role at Forest in mind.

Harvey Elliott – 7

He may favour the No. 10 role but he started in place of Mo Salah on the right wing and was important in keeping the Reds’ width. There he made an important recovery run.

In the second half, he dropped into midfield and had a scare with a bad tackle on his ankle, but he persevered and proved strong in the contest. Wasn’t a game to be spectacular and did his chances of more game time no harm.

Diogo Jota – 6

A well-taken goal after some brilliant movement as Liverpool mounted their counter-attack, but had a relatively quiet game in the danger areas as he dropped deeper as one of the No. 10s.

Played the full 90 minutes, suggesting he will not be in contention to start on Tuesday evening.

Rio Ngumoha – 7

At the age of 16 years and 135 days, Ngumoha became the club’s youngest-ever player in the FA Cup in a surprising move from Slot to hand the youngster his debut.

It felt premature but the teenager showed no signs of nerves on the left wing as he took the game on or looked for the pass to an unmarked teammate.

Showed his inexperience by giving away a few fouls but predominantly tidy in possession. Earned applause from the Anfield crowd for his efforts.

Darwin Nunez – 6

An opportunity to find form with just one goal in his previous 11 appearances and he started with a few efforts that flew over the bar – his desperation to find the net clear.

Pulled the ball back well to tee up Jota for the opener but will have cursed the sight of Jayden Danns scoring within moments of arriving on the pitch, and later Federico Chiesa.

Played the full match and finished the match with the fewest touches of any Liverpool starter (36).

Substitutes

Federico Chiesa (on for Szoboszlai, 46′) – 8 – A rare sighting of the Italian and we would’ve like to see him start but he showed off his quick feet, vision and passing range. Hit the post and then finally found the net. His smile spoke volumes.

Conor Bradley (on for Alexander-Arnold, 60′) – 7 – Was busy and looked like he enjoyed his outing with his runs up the right flank.

James McConnell (on for Morton, 60′) – 7 – A tidy operator, started in midfield before dropping into the left centre-back role.

Jayden Danns (on for Ngumoha, 72′) – 7 – Showed what we want from Nunez, winning the ball back before setting up Chiesa and then finishing the job himself. Clearly out to make an impression.

Trey Nyoni (on for Endo, 78′) – 6 – A cameo appearance for the youngster and he finished with an assist.

Subs not used: Jaros, Robertson, Mac Allister, Diaz

Arne Slot – 9

Slot found the right balance between handing minutes to those on the fringe with a sprinkle of first-team regulars in the XI, with pre-planned substitutions throughout.

He will have been delighted to see Alexander-Arnold leave no question about his application just a week on from intense scrutiny, a talking point he’ll have anticipated.

It was a day full of positives and he will have breathed a little easier that Elliott got up saw out the match after a painful blow to the No. 19’s ankle.

A clean sheet, four different goalscorers, progression to the fourth round and minutes shared across the squad – now all eyes on his nemesis Nottingham Forest!