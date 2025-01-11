Liverpool got the result everyone expected as they cruised through their 4-0 FA Cup victory over Accrington Stanley, with Federico Chiesa getting his first goal.

Liverpool 4-0 Accrington Stanley

FA Cup 3rd Round | Anfield

January 11, 2025

Goals

Jota 29′ (assist – Nunez)

Alexander-Arnold 45′ (assist – Szoboszlai)

Danns 76′ (assist – Chiesa)

Chiesa 90′ (assist – Nyoni)

Having named eight changes to his starting lineup, Arne Slot also opted for a shift in system, with a 3-5-2 in possession as Trent Alexander-Arnold played as inverted right-back and two No. 10s in Diogo Jota and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Alexander-Arnold had the best opportunity of the opening stages as his low effort was saved by goalkeeper Billy Crellin, with Darwin Nunez almost predictably fluffing the follow-up when he should have scored.

Liverpool invited pressure whenever possible but Accrington rarely took the bait, though they had little option when it came to an attacking free-kick which eventually led to a goal on the counter.

There were 16 seconds between the visitors attempting a set-piece delivery into the box and Diogo Jota scoring for 1-0, with Alexander-Arnold’s brilliant, swift pass freeing Nunez in the box for a simple ball across and a tap-in.

Alexander-Arnold served a reminder of his unique quality and the power Liverpool held in the tie as he made it two before the break, firing in a stunning effort from range which gave Crellin no chance at the far post.

HT: Liverpool 2-0 Accrington Stanley

Federico Chiesa was sent on for Dominik Szoboszlai at the break in a pre-planned change following the midfielder’s illness, and the Italian almost fired in a third with his first involvement.

Accrington certainly had chances, with Josh Woods smashing the crossbar and Donald Love unable to find the back of the net with a close-range header from a fine, teasing cross.

Chiesa was clearly desperate to score and had an excellent chance to do so after outstanding work from substitute Jayden Danns, but in the end the winger’s shot was blocked into Danns’ path for another FA Cup goal.

Chiesa almost got his goal after smart work from Jota, with his left-footed effort coming back off the post, but it eventually came with a long-range strike finding the other post and, this time, nestling in the net.

It was a comfortable win in the end for Liverpool, allowing Slot to manage his squad effectively and rest key players for Tuesday night, with a place in the fourth-round draw on Sunday.

TIA Man of the Match: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Referee: Lewis Smith

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold (Bradley 60′), Quansah, Endo (Nyoni 79′), Tsimikas; Morton (McConnell 60′), Szoboszlai (Chiesa 45′), Jota; Elliott, Ngumoha (Danns 72′), Nunez

Subs not used: Jaros, Robertson, Mac Allister, Diaz

Accrington Stanley: Crellin; Love, Awe, Rawson, B.Woods; Khumbeni (Coyle 46′), Martin (Conneely 46′); J.Woods (O’Brien 46′), Hunter, (Henderson 46′) Whalley; Walton (Mooney 78′)

Subs not used: Kelly, Aljofree, Batty, Knowles

Next match: Nottingham Forest (A) – Premier League – Tuesday, January 14, 8pm (GMT)