Trent Alexander-Arnold shone in Liverpool’s 4-0 win at home to Accrington Stanley, with Federico Chiesa also catching the eye with a goal off the bench – at last!

The Reds eased into the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday lunchtime, getting the better of their League Two opponents.

Diogo Jota tapped home to open the scoring for Liverpool before Alexander-Arnold brilliantly fired his side into a 2-0 lead before half-time.

Substitute pair Jayden Danns and Chiesa completed the scoring on a routine afternoon for the Reds.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and TIA’s readers.

Alexander-Arnold (8.1) was Liverpool’s best player at Anfield, bouncing back emphatically after a poor outing at Anfield last time around.

The 26-year-old scored one of the Reds’ best goals of the season in the first half, with his all-round performance standing out as fans sang his name in appreciation.

This Is Anfield‘s Joanna Durkan gave Alexander-Arnold the Man of the Match award, describing him as the “key cog in the recycling of possession.”

Harry Sherlock of GOAL said that the Reds’ vice-captain was “excellent” against Accrington, adding that they “can’t afford to lose him, surely?”

Chiesa (7.6) enjoyed his most positive outing yet for Liverpool, finishing brilliantly to score his first goal for the club.

The Italian produced a “much-needed lively cameo” according to the Echo‘s Ian Doyle, with FotMob noting that he had more shots than any player (six) in just 45 minutes and missed two big chances – the joint-most alongside Darwin Nunez.

Kostas Tsimikas (7.5) may have gone under the radar, but he still got the third-highest rating at Anfield.

Andy Robertson will be feeling the pressure to keep his place and Durkan felt that the Greek “effectively combined defence and attack” in his second successive 90-minute outing.

It was another frustrating day for Nunez (5.8), however, with the striker missing big chances and getting the lowest score.

Liverpool’s next game is a huge one as they head to third-place Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday evening. It is a must win.