For a generation of Liverpool supporters, Billy Liddell remains the greatest player to have played for the Reds, even having the team nicknamed ‘Liddellpool’ after him.

Liddell was Liverpool’s first superstar.

In the pantheon of club legends, the Scottish-born attacker holds one of the most important seats, carrying Liverpool through the post-war years and helping to set up what we know as Liverpool FC today.

With Mo Salah recently surpassing Liddell’s tally of 228 goals for the Reds, we took a look back at the career of Liverpool’s fifth top scorer of all time…

When did Billy Liddell play for Liverpool?

In 1938, Liddell was brought to Liverpool thanks to the influence of team captain Matt Busby, who would later become a legendary figure at Man United.

After signing from Scottish side Lochgelly Violet, World War Two soon broke out and the youngster had to wait until 1946 to make his proper Liverpool debut.

It was worth the wait, though, as he went on to make 534 appearances for the Reds, playing for more than 14 years from 1946 until 1960.

His time began with success, playing 40 games as they won the league in 1947, before decline took Liverpool down into the second division seven years later.

Despite offers of more money from elsewhere, Liddell would play out the rest of his Reds career in the second tier, but this didn’t take away from how good he was.

Billy Liddell facts Born: January 10, 1922 Date of death: July 3, 2001 (aged 79) Place of birth: Dunfermline, Scotland Position: Left-winger LFC apps: 534 LFC goals: 228 Official debut: May 1, 1946 Final appearance: October 31, 1960 (38 years old) Honours: First division (1947), FA Cup runners-up medal (1950) Scotland caps: 29

How good was Billy Liddell?

Extremely, is the answer!

Primarily playing from the left but able to play across the front three, Liddell carried Liverpool through the 1950s after bursting into the team following the Second World War.

He sits fifth on Liverpool’s all-time top scorers list, but it wasn’t just his goals that made him special.

Immensely technically gifted, Liddell was a skilful two-footed attacker who took his opponents on directly with rapid acceleration.

He would beat his man with ease before unleashing a shot renowned for being abnormally powerful with either foot – it is said he once broke a goalkeeper’s wrist with one of his strikes!

Despite winning just one trophy with Liverpool, Liddell was known widely as one of the best footballers in the country and was one of only two players – Stanley Matthews being the other – to twice play for the Great Britain XI.

He was also an important player for Scotland during the 1950s and continued to be picked after Liverpool were relegated.

The respect he commanded was such that his testimonial saw the likes of Tom Finney, Nat Lofthouse, Don Revie and Matthews all visit Anfield to raise £6,000 for the retiring great.

Who was Billy Liddell off the pitch?

Described by many as a ‘true gentleman’, Liddell was raised in relative poverty just outside Dunfermline in the village of Townhill.

With his parents keen to ensure he had a career to fall back on, he continued to study and eventually became an accountant while playing for Liverpool.

In fact, he would only train with the team twice a week during the season but was still the most vital player come Saturday.

During World War Two, Liddell joined the RAF as a navigator so he had to wait six years to make his official Liverpool debut.

After his career, he continued his work as an accountant, becoming a bursar at the University of Liverpool and a Justice of Peace for the city.

Liddell may have been born in Scotland but he became a true Liverpudlian and lived on Merseyside until his death in 2001.

An inspiration for future legends

Liddell was Liverpool’s first real superstar of what you could recognise as the modern game, and his talents were such that supporters nicknamed the club ‘Liddellpool’.

One of the young fans who went to watch Liddell was future Liverpool’s record appearance maker, Ian Callaghan.

Liddell’s biographer, John Keith told This Is Anfield: “He made his impression after the war and helped Liverpool win the league title in 1946/47.

“Bob Paisley made his debut that season as well. Billy was just a sensational player. Ian Callaghan will tell you that he became a Liverpool fan because of Billy Liddell.

“He said, ‘When Billy got the ball, a whoosh went round Anfield of expectancy and just incredible atmosphere when he got the ball’.

“He was just wonderful and he had a shot like a cannonball. He broke one goalkeeper’s wrist trying to save one of his penalties!”

The goal that never was

• READ HERE: The story of the controversial goal that never was!

One of the most well-remembered events of Liddell’s career was actually a disappointing moment for the Reds.

Liverpool were playing Man City in an FA Cup replay at Anfield in 1956 and, with the visitors 2-1 up going into the final seconds of the match, Liddell unleashed a thunderbolt into the top corner from 35 yards out.

The elation wasn’t too last, though, as it came to light that the referee had blown his whistle for full time as the ball left the player’s foot.

The Anfield crowd were left unimpressed and needed a tannoy announcement to explain what had happened, but Liddell being the character he was didn’t complain.

He let his feet do the talking.