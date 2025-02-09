Liverpool enter deadline day without having conducted any significant business in the winter window, but there are at least nine players who could still move.

The winter transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, with Liverpool unlikely to confirm any incoming deals before the close of play.

In fact it has been a quiet window in terms of outgoings, too, with only Stefan Bajcetic (Salzburg to Las Palmas) and Calvin Ramsay (Wigan to Kilmarnock) switching loan clubs and Marcelo Pitaluga (Fluminense) and Tom Hill (Harrogate) leaving on frees.

There has been speculation around a number of other players however and it would be no surprise if late deals are arranged before the deadline.

Most prominent among those whose future is in doubt is Tyler Morton, who was denied a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer but has only started three of his five first-team appearances since.

Speaking earlier in the month Morton admitted “it’s decision time” and said he would “be a bit selfish” in deciding his next move.

The 22-year-old has not been credibly linked with any clubs throughout the winter, though, and any movement on his future could depend on a decision over James McConnell.

Both McConnell and Jayden Danns are attracting interest from clubs in the Championship, and though Slot expressed a desire for the former to stay, he could still depart on loan to gain regular starting experience.

Swansea, Derby and Blackburn want McConnell while Sunderland have made Danns a “leading target” as they vie with Blackburn, Stoke and Preston for the striker.

Kaide Gordon is another player who, like Ramsay and Bajcetic, saw his summer loan move brought to an early end with Liverpool agreeing to terminate their season-long agreement with Norwich.

The winger has since returned to training with the U21s but Portsmouth are among the clubs who could loan him for the remainder of 2024/25.

There is concrete interest from Leeds in academy striker Oakley Cannonier, with the 20-year-old laying on an assist in his second game on trial for his boyhood club’s U21s on Saturday.

Elsewhere, a decision could be made on goalkeeper Harvey Davies who, while Pitaluga and Fabian Mrozek went on loan, has spent the campaign so far training as fourth choice with Slot’s senior squad.

But with Kornel Misciur starting for the U21s and little route into the first team proper, Davies could feasibly depart for more experience in the Football League.

The same could apply to Dominic Corness and James Balagizi, who are both 21 and not in contention for a first-team place at Liverpool.

Left-back James Norris is arguably in the same position, but given he has already travelled with the senior side for three games this season it seems more likely he will stay until the summer.

One player who has no future at Liverpool is goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski, who was intended to spend the season with Cypriot second-tier side Spartakos Kitiou only for that deal to fall through due to issues in the paperwork.

Ojrzynski has since reported back to the AXA Training Centre and played a part in sessions with the first team and U21s, but it would be in his best interest to seek a move – perhaps even before the 11pm deadline.