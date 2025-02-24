Arne Slot did not start a recognised centre-forward at Man City, and it was a decision he was somewhat forced into as he explained two attacking options were not fully fit.

Liverpool flexed their title credentials on Sunday to move 11 points clear at the top of the table, enough to have fans singing ‘Now you’re gonna believe us’.

Slot’s side got the job done with only one change from the midweek slog at Aston Villa, with Luis Diaz returning as Diogo Jota dropped out to leave the Reds without an out-and-out striker.

Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai doubled up as No. 10s and Slot explained their “extra legs” were more beneficial than Darwin Nunez in the No. 9 as he could not start either Cody Gakpo or Jota.

Explaining his selection to LFCTV, Slot revealed: “First of all, Diogo Jota told me yesterday [Saturday] he wasn’t fully recovered yet, so he couldn’t start.

“Cody Gakpo only trained for the first time yesterday, so that means two attacking options less.

“I felt if you play at City you have to defend a lot, so Darwin has had an impact whenever we needed him but his main strength isn’t defending in and around his own box.

“So, some extra legs with a midfielder was then the decision we made.

“We wanted to play with two wingers because if you only defend you have no choice, to have two wingers who are fast and we can play the ball in-behind to always gives us an opportunity to create.

“Then we have extra players to win the second ball, I think it worked out quite well – although they had a lot more ball possession than us.”

It certainly did work out!

Slot’s comments do not tell us a lot we do not already know, that Jota can only string a certain number of starts together and that Nunez’s skill set is not designed for a defensive block.

The No. 20 had started three of the last four matches prior to the trip to the Etihad but Slot has made it clear previously that he needs to be carefully managed.

Liverpool, however, should have their full complement of forwards available to start against Newcastle on Wednesday after Gakpo came off the bench for the final 11 minutes and Jota was left unused.