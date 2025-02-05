Arne Slot has outlined what he expects from his No. 9s at Liverpool, demanding to have players who can both score and facilitate.

The Reds are flying currently, sitting six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand, and their attack has purred all season.

In Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo, Liverpool have two wide players with a combined 40 goals and 22 assists, but central attackers have also shone.

Luis Diaz has impressed in a new role, Diogo Jota has been a great asset, when fit, and even the maligned Darwin Nunez has contributed positively.

When asked by reporters about whether he wants his No. 9s to score more goals, as well as be facilitators, Slot explained his demands.

“I will be happy if that player becomes both,” Slot said.

“‘Facilitator’, nice word, I didn’t know that one yet, and scoring goals himself – that is, again, what we want to achieve in the end.

“But I also saw the penalty (at Bournemouth) from Cody [Gakpo] where Lucho [Luis Diaz] played a part without even touching the ball.

“He dragged the centre-back out which led to Cody being in a one-vs-one and he made a deep run and got tripped.

“In the end you want attackers and midfielders to score, we’ve spoken about our attacking midfielder as well.

“We need to get goals from many positions, including them and including centre-backs that can score from set-pieces also.

“So, that’s what I just said, we are trying to work on the training ground and with the feedback we give them after the game to make team better and better and better and in the end, the No. 9 should be a facilitator, like a winger, but a winger and a No. 9 should also score goals.”

It will be interesting to see if Slot looks for a new striker in the summer, amid certain doubts over his current trio of options.

That’s not to say that they haven’t done well this season, however, with Diaz a selfless figure who has 12 goals and a couple of assists, in all competitions.

Jota and Nunez have enjoyed big moments, with the former equalising at Nottingham Forest and the latter netting a dramatic late brace at Brentford, and both work hard off the ball, too.

A new addition could make sense, though, with Brighton striker Joao Pedro linked with a summer move to Anfield, following five goals and assists apiece in 18 Premier League appearances this season.

There have been times when Diaz has struggled against a low block, which has blunted Liverpool, while Jota continues to be an injury-prone figure.

Meanwhile, doubts persist over Nunez’s long-term future ahead of a potential summer exit – for all his cult hero status, more is required in his all-round game.