Joao Pedro named a ‘priority’ target for 2025 – Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Brighton striker Joao Pedro, while Darwin Nunez has responded to his critics on social media.

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 8, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister (R) and Brighton & Hove Albion's João Pedro during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the American Express Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

According to UOL journalist Bruno Andrade, Liverpool consider Pedro a priority target in the summer of 2025, with initial talks currently described as “merely exploratory.”

The Reds could even begin negotiations with the 23-year-old in January, as they look to beat other top clubs to his signature – reliability remains to be seen with this one.

Pedro has impressed hugely for Brighton this season, bagging seven goal contributions (four goals, three assists) in as many Premier League starts.

With doubts persisting over Nunez’s long-term worth and Diogo Jota‘s fitness record a concern, the Brazilian could be a great addition.

  • Nunez has responded to his critics with a veiled online message, saying “we are all still together.” Criticism is fine, but abuse is shocking

This Is Anfield pair Joanna Durkan and Henry Jackson have dissected last night’s action, praising Slot for demanding more from his players:

“I especially enjoyed how Slot did not hide his dissatisfaction with the overall performance.

“He could have easily kept that to just the dressing room and put on a front to the media after winning his sixth successive game in the Champions League, but I loved that he didn’t.”

Arne Slot gifts himself “flexibility” as 1 source of frustration lingers – Girona 0-1 Liverpool

FIFA World Cup Trophy. (PA / Alamy)

  • The 2034 World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia, everyone knows why… Meanwhile, the 2030 tournament will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with the opening three matches in South America
  • Pep Guardiola has said Man City will be his final job in club football before “maybe” coaching a national team. Liverpool fans will be glad to see the back of him! (BBC Sport)
  • Marcus Rashford is reportedly one of a number United players available for transfer in January. He has fallen off a cliff over the past 18 months! (Sky Sports)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 11, 2018: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker makes an injury time save from Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 2018, Alisson produced one of his biggest-ever moments in a Liverpool shirt.

The Brazilian made a vital last-gasp stop to deny’s Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik, ensuring the Reds won 1-0 and remained in the Champions League by the skin of their teeth.

Liverpool went on to win the competition that season and the Premier League the following year, with Alisson‘s save feeling like a sliding doors moment.

How different might things have been if he hadn’t thwarted Milik that night?

