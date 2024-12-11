Liverpool have been linked with a move for Brighton striker Joao Pedro, while Darwin Nunez has responded to his critics on social media.

According to UOL journalist Bruno Andrade, Liverpool consider Pedro a priority target in the summer of 2025, with initial talks currently described as “merely exploratory.”

The Reds could even begin negotiations with the 23-year-old in January, as they look to beat other top clubs to his signature – reliability remains to be seen with this one.

If Michael Edwards and the data team think the goals are scaleable it's easy to see why #LFC could go for Joao Pedro. Only 23, played 70 times in the PL and 73 in the Championship. These are his stats as a striker but he's top 12% for non-penalty xG as an attacking midfielder. pic.twitter.com/WzNgXMezQg — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) December 6, 2024

Pedro has impressed hugely for Brighton this season, bagging seven goal contributions (four goals, three assists) in as many Premier League starts.

With doubts persisting over Nunez’s long-term worth and Diogo Jota‘s fitness record a concern, the Brazilian could be a great addition.

Nunez has responded to his critics with a veiled online message, saying “we are all still together.” Criticism is fine, but abuse is shocking

Arne Slot has explained why Liverpool’s “intensity” is key to their second-half goals. They’ve scored 20 of their last 23 after the break!

Slot is also delighted to have the “best goalkeeper in the world” Alisson back after injury. He was superb last night

Mo Salah is now in the top 10 goalscorers in Premier League AND Champions League history. Does he get the respect he deserves, though?

The brilliance of Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool has been summed up by a brilliant new statistic as he notched his 200th Reds win. The man is incredible!

Jurgen Klopp’s agent has tried to justify the German’s unpopular decision to take a high-profile Red Bull job. It’s hard not to feel slightly let down

This Is Anfield pair Joanna Durkan and Henry Jackson have dissected last night’s action, praising Slot for demanding more from his players:

“I especially enjoyed how Slot did not hide his dissatisfaction with the overall performance. “He could have easily kept that to just the dressing room and put on a front to the media after winning his sixth successive game in the Champions League, but I loved that he didn’t.”

The 2034 World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia, everyone knows why… Meanwhile, the 2030 tournament will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with the opening three matches in South America

Pep Guardiola has said Man City will be his final job in club football before “maybe” coaching a national team. Liverpool fans will be glad to see the back of him! (BBC Sport)

Dan Ashworth has emerged as a possible target for Arsenal‘s vacant sporting director role, having departed Man United (Sky Sports)

Marcus Rashford is reportedly one of a number United players available for transfer in January. He has fallen off a cliff over the past 18 months! (Sky Sports)

On this day in 2018, Alisson produced one of his biggest-ever moments in a Liverpool shirt.

The Brazilian made a vital last-gasp stop to deny’s Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik, ensuring the Reds won 1-0 and remained in the Champions League by the skin of their teeth.

CRUCIAL STOP ? A sensational save from Ali ensured the Reds continued on the road to Madrid, 6 years ago today ??? pic.twitter.com/ZlunRiROjC — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 11, 2024

Liverpool went on to win the competition that season and the Premier League the following year, with Alisson‘s save feeling like a sliding doors moment.

How different might things have been if he hadn’t thwarted Milik that night?