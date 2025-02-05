Arne Slot says he has no issues with a lack of January transfer business at Liverpool, admitting that his squad is the envy of most managers.

While many of the Reds’ rivals spent big last month, it was another serene period at Anfield, with no new signings coming in.

Some will have been irked by that, especially after a quiet summer that only saw Federico Chiesa arrive immediately, with Giorgi Mamardashvili remaining on loan at Valencia.

Speaking to the media ahead of Thursday’s visit of Tottenham, Slot made it clear that he is “happy” with the situation, given the calibre of squad he can already call upon.

“Maybe there are not many managers that have as good a squad as I have,” Slot said.

“I’ve said many times, we have a very good squad and if you look at the league table, the players have shown that the trust we have in them was correct.

“We didn’t have many injuries, not long-term injuries, when the window was open.

“We did have some problems with Alisson, (Diogo) Jota and some others, but other than Trent [Alexander-Arnold], they are all available today.

“So there was no reason to add something to the team unless you have a chance in the market. We saw that with the goalkeeper we brought in, but for now, we are happy with the team we have.”

There will have been understandable frustration from some about a lack of business at Liverpool last month, but this is a squad capable of winning a quadruple this season.

Slot inherited a wonderful group of players from Jurgen Klopp, and while not necessarily perfect in all areas, there wasn’t a genuine need to spend in January.

That said, when the summer arrives, FSG have no excuse but to provide Slot with the funds to take his squad up a gear, adding a freshness in the process.

Left-back has to be an area of focus, with Andy Robertson arguably on the wane and Kostas Tsimikas not a long-term option to start regularly.

A new centre-back also needs to come in, easing the burden on Virgil van Dijk and even acting as a future successor to Liverpool’s captain.

There is still a clamour for a defensive midfielder in the mould of Martin Zubimendi, too, adding further balance in the middle of the park.

It is imperative that several new faces are brought in, but for now, this is a squad that can battle on all fronts.