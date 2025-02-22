Arne Slot says Liverpool cannot get wrapped up in what title rivals Arsenal are doing as the Premier League leaders continue preparations for Sunday’s tough trip to Manchester City.

The Reds have an eight-point cushion at the top of the standings following Wednesday’s hard-fought 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

But Arsenal, who have a game in hand, can cut that advantage before Liverpool take to the field at home to West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

Slot is sure to be an interested observer, but reiterated that his side cannot afford to be distracted by what Mikel Arteta’s Gunners do this weekend and for the rest of the season.

“I think the biggest question to be asked is from Man City because we face a strong team again, like we faced at Villa,” the Liverpool boss said.

“Yeah, Arsenal plays before us but we know that doesn’t make the game easier or more difficult than we have against City.

“We know we have 12 games to play and Arsenal has 13 games to play.

“If we constantly look at Arsenal or what other teams are doing, that would not help us.

“We already know how difficult it is to go to the Etihad, so we don’t need Arsenal to get involved in that even more.”

Cody Gakpo could return after two matches out through injury as Liverpool continue a challenging period before March’s international break.

Sunday’s game at City is followed by a Premier League trip to Newcastle, who they will take on in the Carabao Cup final on March 16.

Liverpool also have Champions League last-16 fixtures either side of a straightforward-looking home game against Southampton, with Paris St Germain confirmed as the opponent at Friday’s draw.

“At this stage of the competition, the quality of opponent is only going to be of a very high standard and in PSG we have drawn a team and a club with real European pedigree,” Slot said.

“They qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League in style earlier this week with a big win against Brest and they had some really good results in the league phase, defeating Stuttgart, Manchester City, Girona and Salzburg.

“As is the case with ourselves, PSG are top of their domestic league and are enjoying a long unbeaten run.

“This tells us all that we need to know about the challenge that we will face but it is also a challenge that we will look forward to, knowing that we also fully deserve to be in the last 16.

“Of course, our immediate focus is on our upcoming Premier League fixtures, starting with Manchester City on Sunday, but we will be doing everything we can to ensure that we are in the best possible shape when the Champions League resumes.”