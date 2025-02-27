Mohamed Salah bagged yet another goal contribution in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Newcastle, with one statistic summing up how special he is.

The Reds are purring currently, seeing off the Magpies with consummate ease at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

For Arne Slot‘s side, Premier League title glory is edging closer all the time, helped by further dropped points by Arsenal at Nottingham Forest.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister got the goals for Liverpool on the night and Salah was on-hand to tee up the latter in front of the Kop in the second half.

If there is any doubt about what a phenomenal season he is having, statistician Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) has highlighted the 32-year-old’s genius.

He compared how similar Liverpool and Arsenal‘s attackers haven been this season, in terms of goal contributions across all competitions.

Bukayo Saka (22) leads the way – impressive, given his lengthy injury absence, in fairness – with Cody Gakpo (21) just behind him.

Kai Havertz (19) and Luis Diaz (16) are next up, with Szoboszlai (12) and Leandro Trossard (12) sharing fifth place.

But as Beasley points out, this is all pretending that Salah doesn’t exist!

Quite remarkably, the Egyptian has 52 – FIFTY-TWO! – goal contributions for the campaign, with 31 goals and 21 assists to his name.

That’s more than double any of Liverpool and Arsenal‘s attacking players, with nobody in any of Europe’s top five leagues ahead of Salah.

Mainstream numbers are still cool. pic.twitter.com/yS9K6rzmLt — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) February 27, 2025

At this point, this has to be spoken of as one of the greatest individual seasons in not only the Premier League, but the history of English football.

While so many Liverpool players are enjoying campaigns to treasure, from Virgil van Dijk to Ryan Gravenberch, Salah is the man who is dragging the Reds to the title.

The last time he failed to score or assist in a game was the 2-0 win at Brentford on January 18, playing nine times since then.

Salah is coasting towards the PFA Player of the Year award – he will become the first-ever player to win it three times – and he is also the current favourite to win the Ballon d’Or later this year.