Liverpool U21s’ squad gave a hint on Cody Gakpo‘s availability against Man City, as James McConnell scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Stoke U21s.

Stoke U21s 0-1 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2, Bet365 Stadium

February 21, 2025

Goals: McConnell 73′

With defenders Terence Miles and Josh Davidson injured, as well as Rio Ngumoha being away on international duty, coach Barry Lewtas called upon left-back Clae Ewing to make his under-21s debut.

The 18-year-old repaid the manager’s faith with an excellent performance that helped the Reds to a 1-0 away win, secured by a McConnell goal that came courtesy of a deflection.

Before that second-half strike, Stoke had started the game well, targeting the Reds’ right-hand side either side of the break.

Liverpool dealt with the pressure well, though, and the away team’s running power helped them in the second half to get up the pitch.

Trent Kone-Doherty had arguably the best chance until the goal, as he sliced an effort wide from a Kieran Morrison corner.

While McConnell’s goal did arrive thanks to a deflection, it was his ability to drive forward and willingness to shoot that created the chance.

Stoke then almost equalised at the death, but goalkeeper Harvey Davies ensured the angle was too tight for the hosts’ biggest threat, Favour Fawunmi, to score.

The win was the under-21s’ first of 2025 and brought to an end a five-match run without victory.

Hint at Cody Gakpo’s fitness

The inclusion of James McConnell and Trey Nyoni, who both played 90 minutes on Friday night, was an early indicator that Gakpo may be fit to be involved against Man City.

Assuming McConnell and Nyoni aren’t involved, it leaves a 19-man squad not including Gakpo or third-choice goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.

Liverpool usually take 20 players to each Premier League match, therefore suggesting Gakpo could fill that final spot, though he is unlikely to start on Sunday.

On Thursday, Slot said: “Let’s see. I hope [Gakpo will be fit]. I’m not 100 percent sure.

“He hasn’t trained with the team yet, maybe he does a bit today, I don’t know. It will be a close call.”

Liverpool U21s: Davies; Mabaya, Lucky (Pinnington 85′), Nallo, Ewing; McConnell, Morrison, Nyoni; Figueroa (Young 69′), Pilling, Kone-Doherty (Laffey 90+2′)

Subs not used: Misciur, Spearing

Next Match: Middlesbrough U21s (H) – Premier League 2 – March 2, 2pm (GMT)