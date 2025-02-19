Liverpool’s busy schedule continues with a trip to Aston Villa and Arne Slot has made one change to his starting lineup for the important Premier League trip.

The Reds are back on the road after three much-needed points in the 2-1 win over Wolves, following two lacklustre results at Plymouth and Everton.

Slot is prepared for another testing evening for his side against a Villa outfit who have tasted defeat on home soil just once in the league this season.

Alisson is retained for his third successive start and sees no changes directly ahead of him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson make up the back four.

As for the midfield, Ryan Gravenberch will be flanked by Alexis Mac Allister and likely Curtis Jones, who is the only change.

With Cody Gakpo still unavailable with an ankle knock, Mohamed Salah is joined in attack by Diogo Jota, while Dominik Szoboszlai could be set to start on the left wing.

Although Liverpool are an attacker short with the injury to their No. 18, Slot can still turn to a strong bench that includes Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Federico Chiesa.

Aston Villa: Martinez; Garcia, Mings, Disasi, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans; Rogers, Asensio, Rashford; Watkins

Substitutes: Zych, Olsen, Maatsen, Bogarde, Cash, Malen, Ramsey, Jimoh

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Diaz, Nunez

Unavailable: Gomez, Gakpo, Morton