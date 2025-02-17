Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz impressed in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Wolves, but both full-backs struggled at Anfield.

The Reds were far from their best on Sunday afternoon, but getting the job done and going seven points clear at the top of the Premier League were all that mattered.

Luis Diaz‘s opener and Mohamed Salah‘s penalty put Liverpool 2-0 up before half-time, but Matheus Cunha’s strike created a nervous finale.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Van Dijk (7.1) is having arguably his best season for Liverpool, which takes some doing!

The Dutchman got the highest score at Anfield, as has so often been the case this season, standing out as the Reds’ best defender.

No player made more clearances (10) than Van Dijk, per FotMob, and he also made the most headed clearances (six).

GOAL’s Tom Maston felt the 33-year-old “seemed to be three steps ahead of everyone else on the pitch,” also saying he was “dominant.”

Diaz (7.0) got the second-best rating for Liverpool, as he bagged his first goal and assist of 2025, in his 11th appearance.

Ian Doyle of the Echo said that the Colombian was “far more comfortable on the left,” following a tough spell down the middle recently.

Maston hailed the “superb touch and turn” that led to the opening goal, on a positive afternoon for Diaz.

Alisson, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai (all 6.9) also had a solid afternoon, sharing the same score.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (5.3) was poor, however, being described by Doyle as “dangerously wayward,” but Andy Robertson (5.7) and Ryan Gravenberch (5.7) weren’t much better.

Next up for Liverpool is a vital trip to Aston Villa on Wednesday evening (8pm GMT).