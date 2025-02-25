Arne Slot saw a squad of 28 players involved in Liverpool first-team training ahead of the visit of Newcastle, including a number of youngsters called up.

The Reds find themselves in a commanding position in the Premier League and their strong record in terms of injuries certainly aids that.

Going into their clash with Newcastle on Wednesday night only Conor Bradley (hamstring), Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Tyler Morton (shoulder) are ruled out.

A 28-man squad were put through their paces in the gym and outdoor pitches at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday, with no new issues emerging.

And with the U21s not in action until Sunday when they host Middlesbrough, it provided the opportunity for a number of youngsters to join the senior squad.

Regulars James McConnell, Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha were joined in being called up by 18-year-old forwards Trent Kone-Doherty and Kieran Morrison.

Harvey Davies and Jakub Ojrzynski worked with the first-team goalkeeping group alongside Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros.

None of those youngsters are expected to make the matchday squad against Newcastle, however, with Slot in the luxury position of calling on 20 more experienced players.

The head coach is likely to make changes from the 2-0 win over Man City at the weekend, including a recall for at least one of Cody Gakpo or Diogo Jota in attack.

Given his physical output against the champions, leaving him exhausted on the pitch at full-time, Dominik Szoboszlai could be the player to drop out after Slot fielded a system without a recognised striker at the Etihad.

Further changes could come at left-back, with Kostas Tsimikas available to replace Andy Robertson, and possibly elsewhere in attack if Luis Diaz drops out.

Liverpool will release their teamsheet for the meeting with Newcastle at 7pm on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool squad in training on Tuesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies, Ojrzynski

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa, Ngumoha, Kone-Doherty, Morrison