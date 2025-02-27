Liverpool’s comfortable 2-0 victory over Newcastle saw Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah take the plaudits, but one less-heralded player also impressed.

With 61 percent possession, 12 shots to three and none on target from their visitors, Liverpool dominated Newcastle on their way to another three points.

It was a deserved victory for Arne Slot‘s side, who per FotMob created 1.7 expected goals to the Magpies’ 0.23, with two goals coming despite missing both of their big chances.

Szoboszlai, who netted the opener, was named Man of the Match and rightly so, having produced another outstanding display in winning eight of his 10 duels (80%) and making the second-most defensive actions of any player (10).

And Salah, creator of Liverpool’s second goal from Alexis Mac Allister, also received significant praise for a performance that saw him have more than twice the amount of touches in the opposition’s box than any other player (12).

But there will be plenty of headlines and column inches dedicated to Szoboszlai and Salah, another of Slot’s more understated starters was also worthy of praise.

Tsimikas quietly impressed

Kostas Tsimikas made only his fourth Premier League start of the season as one of two changes to the starting lineup from Sunday’s 2-0 win over Man City.

It was his 13th start in 24 appearances for the campaign so far, with Andy Robertson still first-choice left-back under Slot but with more of an emphasis on rotation between his two options.

With Robertson starting the previous four fixtures in a relentless run of five games in 15 days, Slot saw fit to turn to Tsimikas.

And though the Greek was far from the standout, he settled in quickly and played a key role in denying Newcastle any threat from their right-hand side.

Tsimikas won seven of his nine duels (77.8%), made the third-most defensive actions of any Liverpool player (seven) and completed 56 of his 61 attempted passes (92%) – also the third-most.

It is telling that Newcastle‘s right winger Jacob Murphy was successful in none of his game-high seven attempted crosses and had only two touches in Liverpool’s box.

While left-back is a position Liverpool are expected to strengthen in the summer transfer window, it is encouraging that both of Slot’s senior options have stepped up in recent games.

Having a player of Tsimikas’ quality in reserve has undoubtedly helped maintain consistency this season – with a solid showing on Wednesday night helping secure a vital three points.

