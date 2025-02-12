Liverpool play Everton in the last-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park, with three crucial Premier League points on offer. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Goodison Park is 7.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.
Watch Everton vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams
Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.
Teams
Everton: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gana, Garner, Doucoure; Lindstrom, Ndiaye, Beto
Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Keane, Young, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, Heath, Harrison, Sherif
Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz
Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Nunez
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments