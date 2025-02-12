➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 12, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot arrives before the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 245th Merseyside Derby and the last one at Goodison Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVE: Everton vs. Liverpool – Follow the Merseyside derby here

Liverpool play Everton in the last-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park, with three crucial Premier League points on offer. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Goodison Park is 7.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Everton: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gana, Garner, Doucoure; Lindstrom, Ndiaye, Beto

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Keane, Young, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, Heath, Harrison, Sherif

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below:

