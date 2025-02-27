The media are in no doubt as to where the Premier League title is heading after Liverpool’s 2-0 win at home to Newcastle, with Dominik Szoboszlai taking praise.

Arne Slot‘s men won 2-0 against the Magpies on Wednesday, on a night that saw them build up a 13-point lead over Arsenal.

Szoboszlai opened the scoring early on and Alexis Mac Allister doubled Liverpool’s advantage after the break, as the hosts eased to victory.

Here’s the best of the media reaction to another huge Reds win.

This felt like another big night in the title race…

The Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath feels Liverpool are sauntering to glory, regardless of where Slot is sitting:

“As he sat in the Anfield stands, Arne Slot got the same view as the supporters this season: Liverpool heading towards the Premier League title after efficiently brushing aside another opponent. “The sanction for Slot after confronting the match officials in the Merseyside derby draw was a two-match touchline ban but the punishment has not dented his “dream” of winning the title in his rookie season in English football. “His team are in such a groove that it can run itself with Slot at the back of the directors’ box on the naughty step rather than in the technical area.”

Andy Hunter of the Guardian can only see one side being crowned champions now:

“Liverpool are disappearing over the horizon, leaving so-called title rivals to fight it out for second place. […] “There was no letup from a Liverpool team that enjoys a clear view from the Premier League summit. Their work rate and desire were again exemplary, confidence understandably high.”

On X, The Athletic’s James Pearce focused on the ruthless manner in which Liverpool have got through a tough period compared to Arsenal:

“This run of five league games in the space of 15 days was always going to be pivotal. Liverpool have emerged unbeaten and full of belief with 11 points out of a possible 15. “Arsenal have stumbled and lost their way – just four points out of nine during that same period.”

Meanwhile, David Lynch was impressed by the dominant nature of the win, despite such a gruelling run:

“You didn’t know what to expect from Liverpool tonight given everything they’ve put into the tough run they’ve been on but, bizarrely, they seem to get better the more frequently they play. “They controlled this one from start to finish to move 13 (THIRTEEN) points clear.”

The phenomenal Szoboszlai deservedly earned special praise…

The Mirror‘s Alex Richards was in awe of a fantastic display by the Liverpool midfielder:

“This year, he’s kicked on again. And now he’s very much an outstanding, all-action, multi-faceted, powerhouse of a midfielder. “Watch how much space he covers each game – and how he’s now just beasting opponents with his physicality. […] “Still only 24, he’s not yet anywhere near his ceiling. Which only bodes well for the Reds.”

Dominik Szoboszlai vs Newcastle 89% Pass accuracy

2 Chances created

1/3 Shots on target

1 Goal

8/10 Ground duels won

6/6 Tackles won A world class performance from a man that has really stepped up this season. Endless energy, a super talent. pic.twitter.com/OlXG6HfPHM — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) February 26, 2025

Harry Bamforth of the Mail was also impressed with Szoboszlai, admitting he has silenced him and other doubters: