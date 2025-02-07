A trip to Wembley is rarely straightforward for Liverpool fans, unfortunately, and this year’s Carabao Cup final will be no different due to ongoing railway strikes.

Whether it is engineering works, tube strikes or a shortage of trains, the journey to Anfield South has been a tricky one for fans in recent years.

With Arne Slot‘s side having now confirmed their place in the Carabao Cup final, which will see them take on Newcastle on March 16, a familiar issue is unfolding.

This comes with industrial action announced by the RMT Union for Avanti West Coast services on all Sundays from January 12 to May 25.

Bookings can currently be made for trains departing Liverpool Lime Street for London Euston via Birmingham New Street – a four-and-a-half-hour journey – but no timetable has been released for direct services.

Those services to Birmingham New Street only run hourly and with kickoff time yet to be confirmed for the final there is guaranteed to be a shortage of spaces.

Supporters will be advised to plan accordingly and additional services may be provided by the clubs involved, with other modes of transport clearly preferable.

Liverpool will head into the final as favourites given they are currently six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand as well as finishing top of the Champions League‘s league phase.

But Slot and his players will be wary of the threat posed by Newcastle, who saw off Arsenal for a 4-0 aggregate victory in their semi-final.

“Reaching a final should always be special, even for this club,” the head coach told reporters on Thursday.

“This club is used to playing finals, but still then we are working very hard every single day to try to improve players – and the players want to improve themselves every single day – but we are also in this business to play finals.

“We already know how difficult the final is going to be because we faced Newcastle already and they were very impressive yesterday as well.

“But, [there are] many games to be played before this final and this is where our focus should be at.”