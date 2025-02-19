Arne Slot will be without three first-team players for his first visit to Villa Park on Wednesday evening, but he does have the ability to call upon the returning Curtis Jones.

Liverpool made life a little harder than they had to against Wolves over the weekend, but those who were hoping they would slip up were left bitterly disappointed.

A new challenge swiftly awaits, though, after the trip to Villa Park was brought forward due to the Reds’ involvement in the Carabao Cup final next month.

So, here’s a look at who is out and who is available for Wednesday’s 7.30pm (GMT) kickoff.

Jones has successfully served his one-match suspension and is available for selection against Villa – he started against Unai Emery’s side in the reverse fixture in November.

He is the only player to return to the squad as Gakpo has been ruled out with the ankle knock he sustained at Everton, although Slot did say he is “close to being back.”

Hopefully, that means he can come into consideration for the big trip to Man City on the weekend.

The news was not so positive for Gomez, who “might” need surgery after a repeat of the hamstring injury that kept him out for 10 games earlier this season.

“Joe will take quite a long time. He is going to be out for numerous weeks because of a hamstring injury,” Slot explained.

“He will miss large parts of the end of the season, but we expect him to be back in the end phase of the season.”

Yet another cruel injury blow for the defender.

Morton, meanwhile, successfully underwent shoulder surgery last week after the club and player decided to address the issue ahead of an expected summer transfer.

Slot is likely to make at least a few changes once again on Wednesday amid Liverpool’s busy schedule, with Jones, Kostas Tsimikas and Darwin Nunez to come under consideration for a start.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Villa

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa