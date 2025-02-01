Liverpool could potentially be without four players for their trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League, but three of those men are back in training.

Bournemouth pose a difficult test for Arne Slot‘s side, with the Cherries in stunning goalscoring form, netting 16 goals in their last four outings.

However, after a midweek that saw Liverpool leave nine probable starters at home for their defeat to PSV, they will be well-rested and in a good position to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Here are Liverpool’s potential absentees vs. Bournemouth:

Darwin Nunez did travel with the squad to the Netherlands this week, but he was unable to feature due to illness.

Joe Gomez hasn’t featured since exiting the pitch early against West Ham on December 29 due to a thigh injury. He has, though, returned to training this week and could be involved against Bournemouth.

Diogo Jota is another who is now back in the frame – he last played when he scored from the bench against Nottingham Forest on January 14.

On Friday, Slot explained: “All three of them are in training today.

“So then the question is, are they already far enough to join us towards Bournemouth? That’s something we have to wait and see today.

“Because we probably have already have more than 20 players available – we always have more than 20 available, but the ones that are mostly there.

“So we have to make the smartest decision for them, but also for winning the game tomorrow.”

Curtis Jones was not mentioned by Slot in his pre-match press conference, suggesting he won’t be involved in any way on the south coast.

Slot’s early comments after the midfielder’s injury against Lille on January 21 indicated we could begin to see him return in early February.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Bournemouth

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas, Gomez*

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Elliott, Endo, McConnell, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Danns, Nunez*, Jota*

* Doubtful