Liverpool have nearly matched incredible 90-year goalscoring record

Liverpool eased to a 2-0 victory against Newcastle at Anfield, coming increasingly close to matching a remarkable 90-year record in the process.

Arne Slot‘s side were too good for the Magpies on Wednesday night, with goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister getting them over the line.

For Liverpool, it was another great evening, not only because they won, but also due to Arsenal drawing 0-0 away to Nottingham Forest.

It means the Reds have opened up a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League, as they close in on glory.

Twenty points in the last 10 matches would guarantee Liverpool the title, and that’s assuming Arsenal win all 11 remaining games!

The Reds’ victory over Newcastle has seen them almost match a record that has lasted 90 years, further outlining their brilliance until Slot.

According to OptaJoe, Liverpool have scored two or more goals in 18 successive home games, in all competitions.

That has nearly equalled Sunderland‘s record tally of 19 between February and December all the way back in 1935.

It is an incredible effort from Liverpool, whose attacking firepower has played such a big role in what is threatening to be a legendary season.

In Mohamed Salah, the Reds arguably have the world’s best player on current form, but Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have all chipped in, too.

Liverpool’s midfielders are also contributing far more in the final third than under Jurgen Klopp, highlighted by Szoboszlai and Mac Allister scoring against Newcastle.

They have five and three goals apiece in the Premier League this season respectively, with Curtis Jones also netting three times.

Ultimately, it feels like Liverpool and Arsenal‘s contrasting attacks will prove key in the title race, with the Gunners again failing to score at Forest.

Granted, the Gunners have Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus out injured, but even with everyone fit, they felt more functional and limited in the final third.

Here’s hoping Liverpool match Sunderland‘s record at home to Southampton on March 9.