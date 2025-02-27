Liverpool have parted ways with women’s manager Matt Beard after almost four years in charge, with just four wins in 14 games in the Women’s Super League.

Beard returned to the role of Liverpool FC Women manager in May 2021, having previously spent three years at the club between 2012 and 2015.

His reappointment was considered a major positive given he twice won the Women’s Super League in his previous reign, and the 47-year-old duly earned promotion from the Women’s Championship in his first campaign back.

But it has been a more difficult spell since rejoining the top flight, finishing seventh in 2022/23 and fourth in 2023/24, while the Reds currently sit seventh this time out.

And having won just four of their 14 games in the Women’s Super League this term, Liverpool have made the decision to remove Beard from his duties.

Amber Whiteley, his assistant manager, has been placed in interim charge of the team ahead of their trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Liverpool are into the quarter-finals of the FA Women’s Cup, where they will face Arsenal on March 9, with it likely that a new permanent appointment will have been made by then.

A club statement, co-signed by Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon, Liverpool chief executive officer Billy Hogan and communications director Susan Black, reads:

“We have all experienced some fantastic moments with Matt as manager of LFC Women and we express our gratitude for his significant contribution.

“Our priority was to return this team to where it belongs and we collectively achieved that in 2022 by winning promotion to the WSL.

“We need to build on that momentum and although this has been a difficult decision, we believe it provides us with the best opportunity for future success on the pitch.”