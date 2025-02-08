Arne Slot is expected to make changes to his Liverpool team against Plymouth, and one clue may suggest who starts in goal.

The Reds make the trip to Home Park on Sunday afternoon, looking to make it past the fourth round stage.

With a huge Premier League clash at Everton on the horizon, it makes complete sense for Slot to shuffle his pack, giving fringe players an opportunity to shine.

Caoimhin Kelleher started the 4-0 win at home to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Thursday, and he may well get the nod once again.

That’s because the Irishman has been put on media duties before the weekend meeting with Plymouth, speaking to Liverpoolfc.com about the mentality within the squad.

“In the last few seasons we have obviously got to some finals. I think it’s just the mentality in the whole group is always spot on,” Kelleher said.

“We want to win every game we’re involved in, and I think that’s kind of the mentality – game by game.

“Obviously we’re a difficult team to beat in cup competitions. We want to win every competition we’re in. It’s that mentality to go out and win every game.

“We’re happy with the League Cup now we’re in the final. That’s a few weeks away now so that’ll be on the backburner. Focus will go towards the cup and the league as well.

“We have important games in both, all focus will be on that, we won’t take anything for granted and we want [the chance] to get more trophies than just the League Cup.”

That said, this is conjecture for the time being as Slot offered few hints over whether Alisson would return.

“[Thursday] was a League Cup game so that meant Caoimh was in goal, and he absolutely deserved to be in goal for everything he did this season until now,” Slot explained.

He went on to add on his selection: “I think it’s important, in these moments, for some players that don’t get much playing time to have that playing time, so whenever we need them they are ready.

“If you never play them, then it’s so difficult for them to be ready if we do get some injuries or suspensions.”

Kelleher has been such a reliable deputy for Alisson this season, stepping up during his teammate’s injury absence and making 16 appearances in all competitions.

There seems like very little risk in starting him, and this would allow Alisson another breather before a massive game at Everton.

The Brazilian is arguably injury-prone by goalkeeping standards, so handling him with care and not playing him in domestic cups makes plenty of sense.

If this is to be Kelleher’s final season at Liverpool, it would be fitting for him to earn some important minutes in the cups, as has been the case so often in the past.

It will be interesting to see who Slot picks in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle out of him and Alisson – it’s testament to the former that him playing would be no issue in the slightest.