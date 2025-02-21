Man City have endured a “disaster” of a season, but that’s not to say their fans aren’t confident of causing Liverpool “a little flutter” this weekend.

The Reds could only draw 2-2 at Aston Villa on Wednesday, giving Arsenal further hope of making ground in the Premier League title race.

As for City, they were dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, losing 6-3 on aggregate, meaning the FA Cup is the only trophy they can win this season.

On Sunday afternoon, Pep Guardiola’s side host Liverpool in another hugely important game for the Reds, who haven’t won at the Etihad since 2018.

With the game edging closer, we spoke to City fan and writer Simon Curtis (@bifana_bifana) to hear about a season to forget for City, the title race and Sunday’s clash.

How would you assess this season overall?

The season has been, to a large degree, a disaster, especially when you take the last decade into account.

Through a variety of problems all arriving simultaneously, Man City‘s season has unwound in spectacular fashion, culminating in a complete undressing at the Bernabeu.

What exactly has gone wrong? Comparisons to Liverpool in 2022/23?

There are comparisons for sure. Where to start?

Well, we should always start at the beginning, so during pre-season little was done to an ageing squad.

Pep Guardiola maintained that he wanted to try “to win it all again with the same guys” and not much was done to bolster the challenge.

Not nearly enough as it has turned out.

Coupled with that, the dark cloud hanging over the place concerning the FA charges created a heavy burden of uncertainty to attempt to drive a title challenge through.

Then came the injuries, and they’re still coming. Rodri’s long absence is the game-changer, of course, but there have been many others.

Guardiola does not seem to trust the youth team proteges, although the fans do, and he has maintained a side full of old legs and inadequate replacement players.

To see Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan strolling against Real Madrid as the home players almost literally walked through our midfield was quite something.

Who have been City’s three worst players? Who has impressed?

Three worst?

That’s a naughty one and difficult to say, because you have players like Matheus Nunes, who is not and never will be at the level needed.

Rico Lewis has been overburdened at an early age and then there are the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo, whose drop off from being absolute top performers has at times been eye-watering.

But is understandable to an extent owing to age and length of service.

Then you have a fourth category, Phil Foden, whose dropoff is inexplicable. Nobody has impressed consistently.

What’s the realistic aim for the season now?

Post-Real, it is to bed in the new players – they were signed in a hurry and thrown in willy-nilly – and maintain a challenge for the FA Cup.

Being nothing more than a disruptive influence for once in the title race might be a fun alternative to “ruining the league” by winning it every year.

If City can improve sufficiently to cause Liverpool and Arsenal a little flutter, that will at least be entertaining.

How do you assess Liverpool’s title chances?

It’s there to lose, isn’t it?

I have watched recent Liverpool games and thought this is not a side marching imperiously towards the title, but as long as the wins keep coming, Arsenal will not be able to do anything about it.

Will they keep coming, though?

Nerves, injuries and continuing so-so form may be costly, but I think you will have enough to see it over the line.

What is your favourite and worst Etihad memory against Liverpool?

Sergio Aguero’s tight-angle rocket that nearly took Alisson‘s ear off and the 5-0 drubbing in 2017/18 stand out.

Then there was the Carlos Tevez-inspired win in August 2010, back when defeating Liverpool was as rare as hen’s teeth, and John Stones’ millimetre off-the-line clearance in 2019.

There have been plenty of highs.

I didn’t enjoy the two Champions League encounters much, though, and the second leg went particularly badly, just as we were setting about turning it around.

Where will the key battles take place on Sunday?

I dread to think. The only hope is that Liverpool’s slight fade meets City in one of their rare upbeat moments.

If so, I expect Savinho to have fun with Andy Robertson down our right, and Abdukodir Khusanov to have a royal battle with Diaz.

If Guardiola persists with a pedestrian-aged midfield, your lot will have a field day.

If Erling Haaland is back to occupy Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, you might have problems harnessing the free-running Omar Marmoush, who is better served in a free role off the striker to the main striker role he was handed in Madrid.

What’s your prediction?

Man City 2-2 Liverpool.