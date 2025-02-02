Liverpool left Bournemouth in a triumphant mood after their 2-0 win saw Mo Salah score twice, and journalists admitted they were running out of words for the Egyptian’s brilliance.

Age is just a number for Salah who, at 32 years old, looks as good as ever for Liverpool.

His first-half spot-kick and trademark finish after the break were what separated the Reds from the Cherries, as Liverpool’s gap grew from six to nine points at the top of the Premier League.

While the media put some of their focus on Bournemouth‘s admirable fight, the real praise was reserved for Salah.

Liverpool had “good fortune and immense self-confidence”

Alyson Rudd of the Times knew Liverpool didn’t have it all their own way at the Vitality Stadium, but it was the Reds’ No. 11 who made the difference:

“Liverpool moved nine points clear at the top of the table but do not be fooled into thinking Arne Slot’s team’s march upon the title is processional. “This was a tough game for the Merseyside club to navigate and they did so with patience, a dollop of good fortune and immense self-confidence. “But then, which team would not be a little smug with Mohamed Salah in their line-up? “The Egypt forward scored both goals, sealed yet more numerical landmarks and generally looks like a player who knows this season could yield him multiple trophies and quite probably the Golden Boot.”

Meanwhile, the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle looked at how the travelling supporters reacted to Salah’s brace:

“Liverpool unlikely to earn a more hard-earned victory this season having shown their willingness to dig in against the in-form Cherries. “The away end were already chanting about winning the league when Salah was afforded a standing ovation on his late substitution. “Nine points clear and with Arsenal entertaining resurgent champions Manchester City on Sunday, this could prove a pivotal weekend in the Premier League title race. “And, as he has done throughout his Liverpool reign, the Egyptian King stepped up when it mattered. Now, about that contract…”

Mo Salah’s numbers are among best in Premier League era

Michael Emons of BBC Sport noted how Liverpool’s right-winger had reached another milestone that only a few can lay claim to having achieved:

“They (Bournemouth) were arguably the better side after the break, but Alisson made some superb saves, with once again Salah proving the difference. “He is the league’s top goalscorer and has now scored at least 20 goals in the English top flight in five campaigns, something only Alan Shearer (seven times) and Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane (six apiece) have done more times in the Premier League era… “Once more the Egyptian showed just how much Liverpool need him and the joyous celebrations at the end highlighted how vital this victory was for the Reds.”

At the same time, David Lynch noted for This Is Anfield the “true beauty” of Liverpool’s Egyptian:

“The fact is, every journalist and fan is running out of superlatives to describe Mohamed Salah, and so the only way to truly convey his greatness is by reeling off the records he collects on a weekly basis. “Against Bournemouth, the Egyptian scored twice to move himself past Frank Lampard and into sixth on the Premier League all-time top scorers list… “Of course, the true beauty of Salah is that he can deliver in the big moments, such as scoring twice in this tricky test of Liverpool’s title credentials.”

Liverpool won but were “below top gear”

That feels like a massive statement win. Bournemouth may be injury hit, but they are a phenomenal side who have taken so many scalps this season. And Liverpool dominated them in the first half before showing great battling qualities to get the job done. Nine points clear. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) February 1, 2025

Taking a more general look at the game, John Brewin of the Observer felt Liverpool weren’t at their best, but it ultimately didn’t matter: