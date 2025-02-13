There was last-gasp drama for Liverpool in their 2-2 draw at Everton, with Mohamed Salah one of the few Reds to really make a difference at Goodison Park.

The Reds faced their most important Premier League game of the season to date on Wednesday, as Goodison Park hosted its final Merseyside Derby.

Beto put Everton in front to stun the visitors, but Alexis Mac Allister headed home an equaliser almost immediately.

Salah thought he’d won it for Liverpool, only for James Tarkowski to snatch a point deep into stoppage time.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Salah (8.0) has been the star man in the Premier League all season and he was comfortably Liverpool’s best player at on Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old added yet another goal and assist to his tally, but as was the case at Newcastle earlier in the campaign, he was robbed of being a match-winner.

This Is Anfield‘s Danny Gallagher described Salah’s goal as a “superhero moment,” as he finished expertly with his weaker right foot.

Meanwhile, GOAL’s Sean Walsh described the Liverpool legend’s cross for Mac Allister’s goal as “exquisite.”

It was Mac Allister (7.5) who was in second place, standing out as the Reds’ best midfielder.

Not only did he head home brilliantly to make it 1-1, but the Echo‘s Ian Doyle said he was “tenacious in the tackle and good using possession.”

Dominik Szoboszlai (6.8) never stopped working all evening, and while not perfect, he got the third-highest score.

Gallagher felt the Hungarian “kept putting in the hard yards,” despite “struggling in the second half,” and Walsh pointed out that he was “often leading the press.”

The joint-lowest rating went to full-back pair Conor Bradley (5.5) and Andy Robertson (5.5), both of whom struggled.

Next up for Liverpool is Sunday’s visit of Wolves in the league (2pm GMT).