Ahead of their match against Liverpool, Newcastle received a boost in the injury department as manager Eddie Howe revealed Joelinton and Sven Botman are “close” to a return.

Newcastle have been without Joelinton since early January due to the Frenchman’s knee injury sustained in a 2-1 home loss to Fulham.

However, he now has a chance of being involved against Liverpool, with his manager saying on Tuesday: “Joe is really improving, doing really well, pushing again. He is close.”

There was similar news on defender Botman, who has also missed over a month due to knee problems. Howe said: “Sven is improving and improving quickly. We will see if he makes the game or not. He will be close.”

The Magpies, though, will want to avoid rushing the Dutchman back given he has missed much of the campaign due to an ACL injury picked up last March.

While it is unlikely we see either Joelinton or Botman start, Sandro Tonali should be available at Anfield.

With the Toon’s lead against Nottingham Forest teetering, he was forced to come on at the weekend but “came through fine,” with Howe adding he anticipates him to be “fully fit for Wednesday.”

Like Botman, Jamaal Lascelles suffered an ACL injury last March, but he is yet to make his return and isn’t expected back until close to the end of the season.

Last week, the manager explained: “He works extraordinarily long hours to try and get himself fit. I think he was here until five o’clock again (last Thursday). Dedicated, as you’ve seen a player try to return from injury.

“He’s had various problems and little setbacks, nothing major during his recovery, but just little moments that have ended up knocking his recovery back. So he’s been on the grass. He’s been training individually with physios.

“He hasn’t got beyond that stage yet, but I think he’s in a pretty good place. We’re probably looking towards the end of the season as a return date for him.”

Newcastle’s likely starting XI

Nick Pope should play in goal behind a back four of Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and impressive young left-back Lewis Hall.

Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali and Lewis Miley will likely make up a strong midfield, while Jacob Murphy could get the nod as the right winger next to Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Predicted Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Miley; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Newcastle‘s only league win at Anfield since 1992 came in April 1994, with Rob Lee and Andy Cole on target in the 2-0 win. That is their only clean sheet in the last 42 league visits to Anfield.

However, in that time, this is one of the strongest sides they have brought. Liverpool will need to be at it from the start if they are to gain another three points.