Pep Guardiola has claimed that the Premier League is harder than ever, pointing out Liverpool’s inability to reach 100 points this season as an example of why.

Back in August, City were again the overriding favourites to win the league, having clinched a fourth title in a row last season.

Guardiola’s side have capitulated by their high standards, however, sitting fifth in the table and on the verge of Champions League elimination before the last 16 stage.

City have dropped points in 12 of their 24 league matches, and speaking to reporters, the Spaniard says the standard of other teams means it is almost impossible to get 100 points now.

“Who will do 100 points in football now? I’m waiting. Or four-in-a-row? I’m waiting,” Guardiola said.

“With clubs like Bournemouth, Fulham and Wolves that you have to play.

“Gundo (Ilkay Gundogan) was in Barcelona for one year, came back and the difference in one year is unbelievable.

“Teams are much, much, much better in all departments, people prepare so well because of the standards we dictate.

“Have you seen Liverpool this season? They cannot do 100 points already, 99 but not 100, and look at the season they’ve done.

“That’s the benchmark to say, ‘wow, what we have done’.”

In fairness to Guardiola, his comments aren’t a dig at Liverpool, even though some may perceive it as a way of downplaying their achievements this season.

If anything, pointing out that the Reds can still get 99 points is a compliment, given the improvement of so many teams.

While Liverpool and City’s winning consistency under Jurgen Klopp and Guardiola was remarkable, there were arguably fewer taxing opponents.

In the early months of 2025 alone, the Reds have had to tackle tough trips to Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Bournemouth and Everton, all of which have been genuine banana skins.

Similarly, the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brighton and Fulham are now hard assignments, which often wasn’t the case in the past.

If Liverpool win the title, it may be with a points tally in the 80s – they need 33 points from 14 games to hit the 90 mark – but with the competition so strong now, that would be a big achievement.