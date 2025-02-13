Arne Slot was not able to address his sending off immediately after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Everton, but the club have now confirmed when he can do so.

Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff were both dismissed during the post-match scenes at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

It meant neither were obliged to fulfil media duties after the match, including a traditional press conference, with Virgil van Dijk instead taking interviews with broadcasters.

Premier League rules denied Slot an opportunity to give his view on the situation, which included a number of questionable calls from referee Michael Oliver and red cards for himself, Hulshoff and Curtis Jones.

But Liverpool have now scheduled the Dutchman’s pre-match press conference ahead of the visit of Wolves for 9am on Friday morning.

Slot will inevitably be asked about the events of the Merseyside derby despite that meeting with the assembled media being designated as a preview for Sunday’s clash with the relegation candidates at Anfield.

It should give journalists the chance to question Slot on the details of his exchange with Oliver, along with his thoughts on both Everton goals.

Beto’s opener and James Tarkowski’s late equaliser were both clouded by controversy, due to a free-kick wrongly awarded in the buildup to the former and a foul on Ibrahima Konate ignored in the latter.

Liverpool are yet to learn whether Slot will be charged by the FA for his conduct after the final whistle on Wednesday.

The head coach is likely to take a measured approach to questions on Oliver in particular, having been given almost 36 hours to digest by that point.

Slot’s pre-match press conference will be held as usual at the AXA Training Centre, with This Is Anfield providing full coverage and streaming live on our YouTube channel.