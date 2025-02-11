Trent Alexander-Arnold could return for the trip to Everton on Wednesday but Joe Gomez is certainly ruled out, with Arne Slot providing an update beforehand.

Alexander-Arnold has missed the last two games having picked up a thigh injury in the 2-0 win over Bournemouth, though a serious issue has been ruled out.

But with Conor Bradley rested for the FA Cup defeat to Plymouth on Sunday, it appeared as though Slot had showed his hand with regards a return for his No. 66 against Everton.

That may have been confirmed on Tuesday, when the head coach gave an update on Alexander-Arnold and Gomez in his pre-match press conference.

Slot revealed that Alexander-Arnold had begun to rejoin training but Gomez is expected to miss an extended period after suffering a suspected re-injury.

“Trent has done parts of training sessions with us. Not sessions, a session yesterday,” he said.

“So let’s see how he is today. He will train hopefully with us again and we have to decide if we take him to the game.

“Joe, it’s the same leg again where he had the injury last time. We’re still assessing that, but he will definitely not be available tomorrow.”

Asked if it was a concern that Gomez’s injury was in the same leg as the hamstring blow that ruled him out for 11 games earlier in the season, Slot replied: “That’s mostly a concern.”

Liverpool will also be without Tyler Morton for the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, while youngsters Trey Nyoni, Rio Ngumoha, Trent Kone-Doherty and Amara Nallo are among those to have travelled with the Liverpool U19s.

There will be fewer opportunities for those academy players at first-team level after exiting the FA Cup, but as ever, injuries will dictate Slot’s squad.

Bradley will almost certainly start against Everton, as one of 10 players left out of the squad for the fourth-round tie at Plymouth.