Trent Alexander-Arnold was back in Liverpool training on Tuesday, on the eve of the Merseyside derby, in a boost to his chances of involvement at Everton.

Alexander-Arnold, who has missed the last two games with a thigh injury, has stepped up his recovery work in recent days and could be in contention on Wednesday night.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s final trip to Goodison Park, Arne Slot explained that his right-back “has done parts of training sessions with us” and he would “see how he is today.”

A late call was expected on Alexander-Arnold’s involvement against Everton and an update on Tuesday afternoon suggests he will be available.

The No. 66 was part of the Liverpool squad working outdoors at the AXA Training Centre, which included ball work with the rest of his teammates.

Neither Joe Gomez nor Tyler Morton were with the group as they nurse hamstring and shoulder injuries respectively, though they are expected to be the Reds’ only absentees.

There could be a question mark over Darwin Nunez – not spotted in the official photos – after his partner gave birth to their second child last week, but the Uruguayan already returned from Spain to be part of the squad against Plymouth on Sunday.

It stands to reason that Conor Bradley will start at right-back on Wednesday regardless of Alexander-Arnold’s fitness, having been rested at the weekend.

But it is possible that Slot’s first choice can take a place on the bench as his return from a short-term layoff is carefully managed.

Slot is expected to make at least 10 changes to his starting lineup from the 1-0 loss at Plymouth, with all of his key players set to start.

Alisson will take over from Caoimhin Kelleher behind a likely back four of Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister should be the go-to midfield with Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo on either wing and one of Nunez or Luis Diaz up front.

Diaz played the full 90 minutes in the cup defeat after Nunez’s late return to the squad, doing so alongside Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa as all three senior attackers misfired.

Liverpool squad spotted training on Tuesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas, Norris

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Chiesa