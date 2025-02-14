Liverpool could be without midfielder Tyler Morton for the rest of the season after surgery on his shoulder, but the 22-year-old has given a positive update.

The Reds find themselves in a much stronger position when it comes to injuries than their Premier League rivals, with only two confirmed absentees at present.

While Curtis Jones is suspended and Cody Gakpo is a doubt for the visit of Wolves on Sunday, the only other issues come with Morton (shoulder) and Joe Gomez (hamstring).

Both can be considered long-term injuries, with academy graduate Morton undergoing surgery to correct a shoulder issue earlier this week.

And in an update on Instagram, the youngster confirmed that the “operation went well,” thanking supporters for their well-wishes ahead of a lengthy spell out.

Morton may not play again this season

While Arne Slot‘s initial update ruled Morton out for “four weeks or maybe even longer,” the expectation is that he will in fact be sidelined for up to three months.

That means he will miss most of the remainder of the season, with a return in mid-May ruling him out of as many as 20 games depending on Liverpool’s progress in the Champions League.

It could see him return to availability for the final game of the Premier League campaign at home to Crystal Palace but it is unlikely he will be considered unless Liverpool are facing an injury crisis elsewhere in their midfield.

The reality is that this could be considered a lost season for Morton, who attracted serious loan interest in the summer but saw offers rebuffed.

Middlesbrough had considered a permanent move at the end of the winter transfer window but were unwilling to meet Liverpool’s price tag and, according to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, the decision was then made to arrange his surgery.

Morton had carried his shoulder injury since December and was being managed through the pain, but Slot’s faith in James McConnell helped convince him he could continue without the No. 80.

The expectation is that Morton will leave Liverpool in the summer, with clubs from the Championship likely to hold interest in a permanent deal.

If he does depart it will come after 16 years with the club and, as it stands, 14 outings for the first team including nine starts – two in the Champions League and one in the Premier League.