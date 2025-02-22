Virgil van Dijk thinks Liverpool fans will hear news on his contract in “the next couple of months” but he still has “no idea” what will happen.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Van Dijk has stayed quiet on the subject, but he has now shed some light on when we can expect to hear more information.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Van Dijk said: “What will happen in the future, I have no idea, but I think in the next couple of months it will definitely be some information out.”

This could at least provide some clarity on the situation that sees the captain, along with Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, all set to leave if new deals aren’t agreed.

Despite the impending end to his Reds career, Van Dijk insisted he is remaining calm and that his main focus is on the football, but negotiations have “been going on for a while.”

He continued: “It’s all about the next couple of months, to make sure that we give everything. Obviously we’re still in three competitions and we want to be successful in all three of them and that’s the main focus.

“I’ve got very, very big plans in that sense. I want to make sure that this team is successful and that’s my main focus at the moment and I can’t speak obviously about personal conversations – that has been going on for a while.

“But I can only say that I’m fully committed to the club. I’ve mentioned it before, I love the club. I’ve had such an amazing time already and let’s see what the future brings, but as long I’m calm I think the rest of the world can stay calm as well.

“And when there is a definite answer on my future, then it will probably be out.”

Interviewer and former Reds skipper Jamie Redknapp then commented on Van Dijk’s smile and composed body language.

The Dutch defender responded: “I’ve always said I’m quite calm about it.

“It’s funny. I remember when Gini Wijnaldum, obviously a friend of mine, was out of contract and in his last six months at the club.

“I said to him I can’t believe how calm he was, but now being in the situation myself, you know, I’m in a very good place physically, mentally and the only focus I’m having at the moment is trying to be successful with Liverpool.

“That’s the main focus and be the best captain I can be for the team and the club.”

While it is difficult to gleam too much information from the interview, Van Dijk’s body language and words could well be taken as a positive sign for supporters.