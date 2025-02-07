Liverpool fans could be hopeful of progress in Virgil van Dijk‘s contract talks, with the Dutchman’s agent spotted with club officials at Anfield on Thursday night.

Van Dijk scored the fourth goal of the night and his 26th for Liverpool to seal a 4-0 victory over Tottenham and reach the Carabao Cup final.

Substituted late on the Dutchman was given a raucous ovation by those packed into Anfield, as a gesture of his standing among supporters in what could be his final months with the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game Van Dijk rejected claims he had already signed a new contract as “absolute rubbish,” insisting he had “no idea” regarding his future.

But the hope will be that progress can be made soon, with the Times‘ Paul Joyce reporting that the captain’s representatives were sat alongside Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes at Anfield on Thursday night.

While talks will obviously not have been held in the directors’ box, it is a sign that more meetings are taking place this week regarding an extension.

It is Hughes who is leading negotiations over new deals for Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold – along with others such as Ibrahima Konate – aided by Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of football Michael Edwards.

Joyce reports that “dialogue is continuing,” though there was little in the way of an update regarding the mood around talks.

In his interview with Sky Sports on Thursday, Van Dijk insisted his focus was purely on the task at hand – with it a case of job done against Tottenham.

“The only thing I’m focusing on is the game ahead of me, and I’m feeling good,” he explained.

“I think everyone can see that. And what the future brings, at the moment, I’ve got no idea.

“So anyone who says they know it, they are absolutely wrong. But we’ll see what happens.”

Van Dijk is represented by the agency ROOF, who were recently acquired by the US-based United Talent Agency, with his fellow clients including Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Dejan Lovren.