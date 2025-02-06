Ahead of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, Arne Slot and Virgil van Dijk have both spoken about how they are hoping for another “memorable Anfield night,” as the captain put it.

Liverpool are no strangers to big semi-final occasions.

While the most immediate memories that spring to mind are usually tinted with European silver, the League Cup has also represented a source of immense passion at Anfield over the years.

In this competition, Liverpool have lost the first leg at this stage on five previous occasions, coming back to reach the final twice.

Slot knows the importance of the crowd, saying in his programme notes: “Of course, I was not at Liverpool the last time that the club reached a Wembley final in this competition last year, but I know how special that day was for the players, staff and supporters.

“I have no doubt given what happened on that occasion that it is a day which will be spoken about for many years to come, but our job now is to look to create new memories.

“For that to happen, we will need a big performance, and we will also need Anfield to do what it does best.

“I already have experience of what makes this stadium so special, but I am reliably informed that the atmosphere can be even better on nights like this so hopefully that will be the case.”

While Slot hasn’t yet experienced a night in this vein at Anfield, Van Dijk is well versed in the impact Liverpool’s supporters can have.

“We effectively start the game a goal down, against a team that has attacking players that can really hurt you, so it is going to take a very good performance from us if we are to secure our place at Wembley,” the defender began.

“I’ve spoken previously about the wonderful memories the Carabao Cup has given us – and me personally – in recent years, and we would all love to make some more.

“We are all desperate to be in next month’s final. Hopefully, with a strong performance and with your incredible support behind us, we can make it another memorable Anfield night.”

Tottenham are 1-0 up in the tie due to Lucas Bergvall’s late goal in the first leg almost a month ago, but Liverpool are still favourites to go through.

With an FA Cup match against Championship outfit Plymouth on Sunday a chance for rotation, Slot should play a very strong side to ensure progression to Wembley.

Should the Reds get through, they would play Newcastle in the final on March 16.

You can secure your official Liverpool vs. Tottenham match programme here.