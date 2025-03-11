Should Liverpool progress past PSG, Alexis Mac Allister would miss the Champions League quarter-final first leg, having picked up another yellow card in the second leg of the last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Mac Allister has earned a one-match suspension in Europe after receiving his fifth booking of the tournament.

The Argentine was cautioned again at Anfield, meaning he would now sit out of the first leg at Anfield next month against either Aston Villa or Club Brugge – it is his second ban in the competition after missing the win at Girona.

Under UEFA rules, yellow cards only expire after the quarter-final stage and suspensions occur after three cautions and any subsequent odd-numbered card (fifth, seventh, ninth, etc.).

Mac Allister was previously booked against AC Milan, Leipzig, Real Madrid and Lille and his absence would serve as a blow to Slot given how crucial the No. 10 has been for the Dutchman this season.

The 26-year-old is one of the first names on the team sheet and ahead of the decider against PSG, only Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch had clocked more minutes in all competitions.

In his absence, however, Slot would have a relatively straightforward replacement in Curtis Jones to partner Gravenberch at Anfield.

Mac Allister, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott all headed into Tuesday’s clash at risk of suspension, knowing one more booking would earn a ban.

The latest ban for Liverpool’s No. 10 means he will have missed three games due to suspension this season, having also missed the draw against Fulham after reaching the Premier League threshold.