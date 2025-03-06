Alisson produced what he feels may be the best performance of his life against Paris Saint-Germain, with three records broken impressive proof of his feat.

Liverpool had their goalkeeper to thank for their 1-0 victory at the Parc des Princes, keeping his side in it before a late winner from Harvey Elliott.

Speaking after the game, Alisson was asked if it was his best performance of the campaign so far and he replied: “Yeah, probably all my life, I think – so far, hopefully!”

It comes during a season in which his position as No. 1 has come into question, purely due to the imminent arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili, but Arne Slot, his teammates and the supporters seem united in their belief he is the best in the world.

For a goalkeeper in a side which typically dominates possession, it is often Alisson‘s task to stay concentrated and spring into action when needed.

But facing 27 shots on Wednesday night, the Brazilian was busier than ever – with his nine saves the most he has ever made in a game for Liverpool.

It broke his previous record of eight in the Champions League final triumph over Tottenham in 2019.

Alisson‘s nine saves is also the most of any Liverpool goalkeeper in a Champions League fixture since records began in 2003.

Only two other goalkeepers in the history of the Champions League have made nine saves in a knockout game, both for Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois vs. Liverpool in the 2022 final and Andriy Lunin vs. RB Leipzig in February 2024.

The last time Alisson made nine or more saves in a single game for club or country was in his final season before joining the Reds, doing so on three occasions for AS Roma: vs. Atletico Madrid (nine), Sampdoria (nine) and Napoli (10).

In only one of those games in 2017/18 – a 0-0 draw with Atletico – did he also keep a clean sheet.

Reina’s record broken

A shutout in Paris was Alisson‘s 22nd in the Champions League, taking him one above Pepe Reina with the most in the competition of any Liverpool goalkeeper.

The 32-year-old was, unsurprisingly, rated the best performer on the night by FotMob, with his 9.2 considerably higher than next-best Nuno Mendes (8.3) and Vitinha (8.1).

This came with Alisson having prevented the equivalent of 2.26 goals, which is by far his highest of the season.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Gianluigi Donnarumma endured a less positive night, with a 5.8 rating summing up an ineffective, quiet display.

Liverpool only had two shots on goal and Donnarumma conceded the only one of those which hit the target, raising more questions over his future as PSG’s No. 1.

* FotMob is an essential app for every fan to keep up to date with their team or follow football worldwide. Their incredible new features provide all you could ever want and information you never knew you needed! You can download the FotMob App here.