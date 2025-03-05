Alisson: ‘That was probably the best performance of my life…so far!’

Alisson delivered a masterclass performance to set the foundations for the 1-0 win at Paris Saint-Germain, an outing that he described as “probably” the best of his career…so far.

If there was one performance to showcase how important Alisson is to Liverpool, it would be this one: PSG 0-1 Liverpool.

The Brazilian made an astonishing nine saves and, as per FotMob, prevented the equivalent of 2.26 goals on the night as he saved his side time and time again.

It is no wonder then that Alisson surmised it was one of his best performances, when speaking to TNT Sports post-match, but he made it clear he does not want it to stay that way.

When asked if it was his best performance of the season, he said: “Yeah, probably all my life, I think, so far – hopefully!”

We can’t disagree!

"Without him I don't know where we'd be" ? Player-of-the-match Alisson and match-winner Harvey Elliott look back on Liverpool's performance against PSG, and the advantage they take back to Anfield ?? ?? @julesbreach | ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/LQW9roAJEb — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 5, 2025

Harvey Elliott, a boyhood Red, then summed up how every fan feels about Alisson, saying: “I’ve got no words, to be honest. I mean, this guy is unbelievable. You know, the best in the world.

“Each and every game he shows it, he keeps us in so many games. And then, you know, like tonight, it’s my opportunity to repay this man. Without him, I don’t know where we would be.”

It doesn’t even bear thinking about, Harvey!

Alisson knows Liverpool have to be better

“The manager was telling us how hard it would be to play against PSG, how good they are with the ball. We have to be ready to suffer,” Alisson added on the team’s performance.

“You see the clips as well from the opponent to know what is coming, so much quality on their side, but we as well. We worked hard.

“We gave away so many chances. Not so many times, but some of them one-v-one.

“The biggest part of the chase is always having someone to make the player who is having the chance to have to think a little bit more, so it makes my job easier, all the effort the team puts in.

“And at the end, like Harvey coming in and scoring the goal, it’s unbelievable and a great story for us, a great night.

“Hopefully, we can keep the result for the second game and we can play a better game.

“We know that we have to improve for the game at home, and if we go through we’re going to play other teams that are really tough as well.”

To Anfield we go!