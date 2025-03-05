Liverpool suffered and then landed a low blow to Paris Saint-Germain to take a 1-0 advantage back to Anfield, and all eyes were rightly on Alisson‘s role in it all.

PSG 0-1 Liverpool

Champions League Last 16 1st Leg | Parc des Princes

March 5, 2025

Goals: Elliott 87′

1. Reds pull off rare smash and grab

Thankfully, you don’t see many games where Liverpool are dominated as comprehensively as they were by an impressive PSG here.

The hosts claimed 70 percent of the possession, took 27 shots, and generated 1.82 expected goals over the course of a performance that surely merited an aggregate lead.

Instead, it was the Reds with their two shots and 0.27xG who somehow came away with the sort of win that can convince you your name is on the trophy.

That is thanks to the fact that, while they are more often than not the better team in any game, this group of players also possesses an incredible resilience that proves useful during those rare tough days at the office.

And they showed that in spades in Paris to claim what should be considered one of the great results of this club’s history in Europe.

2. Alisson still the best in the business

Of course, when it’s backs to the wall like this, you need not only a bit of luck but also a world-class goalkeeper, and Liverpool arguably have the best of them all in Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian made a ridiculous nine saves here, keeping out a whopping 2.26 xGOT to keep Paris Saint-Germain at bay.

And the best of those were surely stops from a deflected Khvicha Kvaratskhelia strike in the first half and a curling Desire Doue effort in the second.

These were crucial moments that made a mockery of those early-season suggestions that Alisson might be past his best.

3. Slot’s subs win the day again

If you were feeling harsh, you might say that PSG’s dominance of the game showed Slot got things wrong with his selection and setup.

But even if that is the case, you cannot overlook the fact that Liverpool’s victory owed everything to the Dutchman’s substitutions.

Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo‘s introductions gave the Reds a foothold in the middle that they had lacked all evening, while Darwin Nunez offered a physical focal point that Diogo Jota could not replicate.

And it doesn’t get better than a sub coming on to score the winner with his very first touch as Harvey Elliott did at the death here.

Slot is consistently proving himself to be one of the best managers around at tweaking things from the bench, and he showed that quality again to grab a crucial European victory.

4. Huge moment for Harvey Elliott

Even on an off night, Mohamed Salah is always good for a goal, and so it takes some guts for the manager to withdraw him.

But even the Egyptian, who wants to play every minute, will have been delighted to see his replacement Elliott get the winning goal.

It has been a tough season for the 21-year-old, who has struggled for minutes after returning from a foot injury sustained early in the campaign – playing just 508 minutes so far.

However, he made the most of a rare opportunity here, and could let all the emotion out in celebrating a crucial goal that could go a long way to taking Liverpool to Champions League glory.

5. Anfield will be different

Clearly, if this performance is repeated in next week’s second leg, then Liverpool are unlikely to get away with the clean sheet that would see them through.

But it feels hugely unlikely that PSG will be able to replicate the efforts seen tonight in the Anfield cauldron.

Not only will the atmosphere play a part in making the French champions worse, but it will also surely result in a better version of the Reds showing themselves.

And if the hosts can get an early goal, then Luis Enrique’s side will face a serious uphill battle to reach the quarter-finals.