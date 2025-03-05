Liverpool provided the perfect ‘smash and grab’ European away performance to not only survive a relentless PSG performance, but to win it late on through substitute Harvey Elliott.

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Liverpool

Champions League, Last 16, First Leg | Parc des Princes

Match 5, 2025

Goals

Elliott 87′ (assist: Nunez)

Team news

Arne Slot made just on change from the team that beat Newcastle last week, with Andy Robertson replacing Kostas Tsimikas at left back.

Diogo Jota kept his place up front, but Cody Gakpo remained unavailable.

First half

The home side saw plenty of the ball early on, with Ousmane Dembele causing problems, supplying Joao Neves with a good chance.

Pre-match, Slot had said his side will have to “suffer” against the in-form French champions and that certainly proved true.

PSG thought they were ahead after 20 minutes when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – whom Liverpool were said to have held an interest in signing in January before his move from Napoli – curled home from the edge of the box. Thankfully, it was ruled offside via VAR.

Hearts were in mouths again moments later when VAR checked a possible red card for a last-man challenge by Ibrahima Konate.

PSG were relentless, absolutely bossing proceedings. Alisson made two superb saves to keep the score at 0-0.

It was less of a case of Liverpool being poor and more of a case of PSG being very good.

Somehow, it remained goalless at the break, PSG having enjoyed 68% possession and generated an xG of 1.37 vs. Liverpool’s 0.13.

Half time: PSG 0-0 Liverpool

Second half

The second half started in much the same fashion, Alisson again making a crucial save.

Liverpool, though, started to get opportunities on the break – unfortunately Mo Salah was not on form and ruined two chances.

Slot turned to the bench with 25 minutes left, introducing Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez for Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. Wataru Endo replaced Ryan Gravenberch for the final 15 minutes.

Alisson made another superb save, this time to deny Doue.

Salah, who had been absolutely awful, was replaced by Harvey Elliott – and within 44 seconds the sub had scored with his very first touch!

Alisson‘s long ball was superbly controlled by Nunez, who played a perfect pass for Elliott, who coolly slotted it into the bottom corner.

It was an astonishing turn of events and a superb sub from Slot.

A truly memorable European away win against a very, very good team.

TIA Man of the Match: Alisson

Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele

Subs: Safonov, Tenas, Kimpembe, Beraldo, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Mayuli, Doue, Lee, Mbaye, Ramos

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dij, Robertson; Gravenberch (Endo 79′), Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah (Elliott 86′), Jota (Nunez 67′), Diaz (Jones 67′)

Subs not used: Jaros, Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, McConnell, Nyoni, Chiesa

Next Match: Southampton (home, Saturday 8 March)