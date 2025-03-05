Arne Slot may be facing a goalkeeping conundrum in the summer, but he made his feelings clear on Alisson after his unbelievable display in the 1-0 win over PSG.

Though Harvey Elliott was the match-winner, Alisson was undoubtedly Man of the Match as Liverpool came away with an unlikely victory in Paris.

The Brazilian made nine saves, per FotMob, keeping out the equivalent of 2.26 goals based on xG, in a game that saw PSG fire 27 shots on goal and Liverpool only two.

It was a vital performance as the Reds pulled off a smash-and-grab triumph, and speaking to TNT Sports after the game Slot underlined his admiration for his No. 1.

“I don’t think I’ve worked with a goalkeeper that has played at this level – which is normal, because he’s the best in the world,” he said.

“I’ve had some very good players as a manager, but never had the best goalkeeper in the world and that I think he is. He showed that today.

• READ: Alisson: ‘That was probably the best performance of my life…so far!’

“I did experience once or twice that we had defend so much, but normally you come away then with a 1-0 loss, or 2-0 or 3-0.

“To come away with a win over here was probably a bit more than we deserved!”

Alisson‘s performance and Slot’s comments come ahead of a strange summer for Liverpool’s goalkeeping ranks with the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili already finalised.

The Georgian will arrive from Valencia at the end of the season and the expectation is that Caoimhin Kelleher will then move on, but Mamardashvili has made it clear he does not intend to join as a No. 2.

But there is little argument over who is the better goalkeeper at this stage and Alisson served a timely reminder of his quality on Wednesday night.

Slot is of the belief that Alisson is the world’s best and he is accurate in that assessment. No goalkeeper comes close when he is on such form.

As Elliott put it after full-time: “Without him, I don’t know where we would be.”