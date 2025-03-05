PSG 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool held firm and rode their luck before striking decisively late on to earn a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain, with Arne Slot‘s substitutes proving key once again.

PSG 0-1 Liverpool

Champions League Last 16 First Leg | Parc des Princes

March 5, 2025

Goal: Elliott 87′

Alisson – 10 (out of 10) – Man of the Match

A tour de force of shot-stopping from the best goalkeeper in the world.

Alisson was relieved of goal-kick duties as Virgil van Dijk often punted balls long but the Brazilian more than played his part in keeping PSG’s suffocating attack at bay.

He pulled off a plethora of saves, both routine and remarkable. Liverpool would have been lost without their phenomenon in the No. 1.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8

Sharply tuned in when it came to his defensive work, including one deft scoop and turn to deny Achraf Hakimi in a timely intervention around the Liverpool box in the first half.

Alexander-Arnold also offered the usual raking passes and clipped balls round tight corners whenever the Reds pushed forward, albeit with their attacking outlook quiet.

Kept going until the end and even upped the ante late on. A defiant performance against the odds.

Ibrahima Konate – 8

Was considered to have escaped a red card after a long VAR review following his challenge on Bradley Barcola and there was certainly an argument that he had fouled the forward.

If he got away with it, Liverpool certainly benefited. Konate was solid as ever on his return to Paris, albeit perhaps less influential than his centre-back partner.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Was an able deputy to Alisson in the six-yard box and a commander of the wider penalty area, particularly with a number of clearances with PSG keeping up the pressure.

Should take credit for a resolute defensive showing, even if it was the heroics of Liverpool’s goalkeeper which ensured the clean sheet.

Andy Robertson – 8

It would be easy to claim that Robertson was exploited after Ousmane Dembele switched to the right flank having started the game up front, but the left-back was largely solid.

He was fiercely concentrated throughout, sticking to his task defensively and almost certainly sticking to his tactical remit in holding off when it came to his trademark runs into the final third.

This was a game for the more experienced of Liverpool’s two left-backs, and though his career may be into its autumn his nous was valuable in Paris.

Ryan Gravenberch – 6

Not his best night up against a talented PSG midfield but that can, as often of late, surely be excused by the tiredness in his legs in a ridiculously busy season.

Replaced by Wataru Endo with just over 10 minutes left to play and that should be a change upheld for the visit of Southampton at the weekend.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 8

Just does not stop running. Like Alexander-Arnold that thrust was more valuable late on as Liverpool weathered PSG’s attacks and began to find openings.

Kept pushing the side forward and moved the ball through the lines at pace.

Not everything came off as the hosts made it their goal to dominate possession, but it ultimately helped make the difference.

Alexis Mac Allister – 7

Combative and smart with the use of his body, along with some sharp one-touch play. Mac Allister is a metronome in midfield who still doesn’t quite get the credit he deserves.

Crucially, like Konate and Robertson alike, he avoided a booking which would have ruled him out of the second leg.

Mohamed Salah – 5

All talk of the Ballon d’Or and the value of lifting the Champions League in going towards that, Salah was arguably the worst player on the pitch.

Shackled by Nuno Mendes and poor when on the ball, including a wasteful cross to no one with Liverpool on a rare five-on-four counter, with nothing coming off before being hooked late on.

Luis Diaz – 5

Offered the biggest threat with the long pass out to his wing in the first half but struggled to isolate Hakimi and did little on the ball when it landed at his feet.

He may have been more suited to the central role in this tie but needs must and, in his natural position, Diaz was peripheral before being subbed for Curtis Jones.

Diogo Jota – 5

Was asked a lot of dropping deep into a big gulf between midfield and attack but nonetheless struggled to impose himself with a lack of pace and a clumsy touch letting him down.

It’s a popular belief that Arne Slot simply does not possess his ideal No. 9 yet and with Cody Gakpo out he was seemingly left to make do at the Parc des Princes.

Jota is a excellent finisher and his relentlessness evokes Luis Suarez, but he lacks the intensity and energy a game of this profile required.

Overall Team Performance – 8

Substitutes

Curtis Jones (on for Diaz, 67′) – 8

Added so much to the midfield after a change the game was crying out for. Gave Liverpool more stability and aggression and that helped turn the tide.

Darwin Nunez (on for Jota, 67′) – 8

After so much scrutiny, this was a game made for Nunez to come into, his unfettered drive almost forcing Liverpool into action in attack. Assisted the winner.

Wataru Endo (on for Gravenberch, 79′) – 8

Made a tone-setting sliding challenge to thwart Joao Neves on the counter just minutes after coming on. As ever, a vital cameo from a player who deserves more opportunities.

Harvey Elliott (on for Salah, 87′) – 10

One touch, one goal. What a message to the coach from a player who has had a rough time of it this season. Sacre bleu!

Subs not used: Kelleher, Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, McConnell, Nyoni, Chiesa

Arne Slot – 10

It was interesting to see Slot opt against the no-striker system that worked wonders against Man City and instead the Jota-led attack favoured against Newcastle.

But the instructions were still similar: hold firm, don’t press too high and, as he said before the match, “suffer and be like we were against City.”

Liverpool were perhaps lucky to avoid conceding before Slot began to turn to his bench, but from there his biggest influence became clear.

Each of Slot’s four changes were deliberate and inspired, not least the bold decision to withdraw a sub-par Salah and send on an efficacious Elliott.

He could not have hoped for more from his substitutes. Outstanding management.